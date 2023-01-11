ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs

You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2023

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
LUBBOCK, TX
gotodestinations.com

Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023

Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?

I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock planning ahead for severe weather season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season. Deputy Director for Emergency Management Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month. “The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock

Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Fundraiser With Lubbock Legends Is Coming Soon

Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy