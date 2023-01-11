According to our reporting partner at KWWL, a man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week. According to a report from police, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in just before 2am on Wednesday (1/11) morning and a Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.

