Related
wfft.com
8-month-old Macy boy dies from injuries sustained in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - On Wednesday evening, eight-month old Gunner Berggren died from injuries sustained in a car crash. The boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 10. The Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to the two-vehicle crash...
Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
WANE-TV
Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
WISH-TV
1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
WLFI.com
One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
WISH-TV
Anderson man arrested for the death of his father, police rule father’s death as homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A son shot and killed his father Friday evening in Anderson over an altercation. According to Anderson Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. 2nd Street. As officers arrived in the area,...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Intruder Shot And Killed During Monticello Break-In
According to our reporting partner at KWWL, a man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week. According to a report from police, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in just before 2am on Wednesday (1/11) morning and a Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert Canceled for 81-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne. Police think Ronald Davidson may be and danger and need medical aid. Davidson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Davidson was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday wearing a USA hat, a gray sweatshirt, a blue zip-up jacket, and blue pants. Police say he was driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate VBY991.
WANE-TV
ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
WNDU
Baby boy dies from injuries suffered in Miami County crash
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 5 minutes ago. Featured events...
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
Times-Union Newspaper
Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen due in court Friday
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the suspect charged in the 2017 Delphi murders, is expected at the Carroll County Courthouse on Friday for a 10 a.m. hearing. Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.
WLFI.com
Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
