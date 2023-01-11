Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
If The Latest Law & Order Promo Is Just Trolling Bensler Fans, There's Going To Be Blood In The Streets
NBC took things to troll level: 5,000 this week on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" with a glorious post-show tease of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) possibly sharing a tender moment together and kissing — after years of being "just friends." And boy, are fans freaking out about it.
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
Mary Tyler Moore Left Her Mark On That '70s Show During Her Brief Run In The Final Season
When one thinks of Mary Tyler Moore, one most likely remembers the woman who changed television and "helped define a new vision of American womanhood" (via The New York Times). Though she enjoyed success in the early '50s, Moore became internationally known when she was cast as Laura Petrie in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which ran from 1961 to 1966. She received her first Emmy in 1964 — saying upon winning (according to the LA Times), "I know this will never happen again" — and continued to see success as her career went on. Her eponymous series — considered one of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time – premiered in 1970 and introduced America to a working woman who was single, accomplished, and relatable.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
The Only Two Acting Credits Under Robbie Knievel's Belt Are From Cop-Centric Shows
Say the words "daredevil motorcycle legend," and the first name to pop into your mind will doubtless be Evel Knievel — and the second name will most likely be his son, Robbie. Also performing under the moniker Kaptain Robbie Knievel, Robert Edward Knievel II passed away today, January 13, 2023, after losing his struggle with pancreatic cancer.
What Has Christina Moore Been Up To Since That '70s Show?
Like any good sitcom from (or that takes place in) the '70s, family antics are a must. "That '70s Show" may have premiered in 1998, but it got many things about the era correctly. Instead of a glossed-over comedy about family dynamics, the series showed a more realistic version. Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) isn't a homemaker whose husband Red (Kurtwood Smith) forbids her from having a career. Instead, she shares the financial woes of the era with her husband. Red and Kitty's relationship is, at its core, a partnership, and they support the family in different ways. While Kitty offers emotional nourishment and encouragement, Red makes sure to prepare Eric (Topher Grace) for the world by implementing strict rules.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
The Grey's Anatomy Episode That Was Based On The Real-Life Death Of Writer Krista Vernoff's Dad
Since 2005, the masses have been tuning in to Shonda Rhimes' hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." From interhospital romances to heart-wrenching patient stories, there's never a dull moment. Of course, Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast bring these stories to life on screen, but the talented writers penning the plotlines must also be applauded.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
The Issue That Stranger Things Fans Have With The Season 4 Finale's Tone
Fans rejoiced in May 2022 as they finally got to revisit the gang from Hawkins, Indiana after a nearly three-year wait for "Stranger Things 4." The fourth season continues the saga of the sci-fi horror Netflix series where our characters are divided worldwide, but a common threat from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) past unites all their newfound struggles. The fourth season received critical acclaim for its darker tone and excellent character moments (we can't listen to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" without crying either) and broke viewing records for Netflix, according to IndieWire.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Whatever Happened To Crazy Caroline From That '70s Show?
"That '70s Show" followed the trials and tribulations of what it's like to come of age in a small, do-nothing town in the middle of Wisconsin. The main cast of friends went through various ups and downs, figuring out what they wanted to achieve in life while becoming romantically entangled with one another and other kids around. Of course, the main romantic pairings on the show consisted of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as well as Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Have Some Heated Words About Tara And Rebecca's Split
"Criminal Minds" profiler Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) hasn't had the best luck when it's come to romantic relationships. When Daryl Wright (Gale Harold), her first ex-husband, shows up in Season 14, we get plenty of flashbacks showing how their marriage issues started with his drug use. When he seeks her help, his current spouse reveals to Lewis that he still talks about her a lot, and the two finally make amends for the past.
Bryan Cranston Is Still Totally Down For A Malcolm In The Middle Revival
Just saying that the Wilkersons of "Malcolm in the Middle" represented the typical American family would be like calling "The Brady Bunch" modern and down to Earth. The series, which starred Frankie Muniz as the title character, gave us endless examples over seven seasons of how family dysfunction can be downright hilarious. Flash forward to today, it's hard now hard to think of Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's dad, Hal, without him wearing a black pork pie hat while sporting a bloodstained goatee. And despite "Breaking Bad" sending him towards mostly dramatic roles, he's recently expressed interest in stepping back into the fictional shoes of Hal.
Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret
The character of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) on "Tulsa King" is a natural with horses, which is why it's so surprising that Delany has actually always hated horseback riding. What's doubly surprising is the fact that, despite her aversion to horses, Delany has been in a Western before. In 1993 she played the role of Josephine Marcus in the George P. Cosmatos film "Tombstone" alongside Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott. In 2019, when @EMTJen15 tweeted at Delany to ask if she had to learn how to ride side-saddle for "Tombstone," Delany responded saying that she had a stunt double for those scenes because she's "not a very good rider."
Why Gerard Johnstone Worked Out M3GAN's Look Before They Started Anything Else
The horror comedy "M3GAN" is lighting up movie screens right now, with audiences loving the killer doll action, with M3GAN's fierce dance moves and pop song covers making the doll Gen Z's first horror icon. The film is already a box office success, and, according to Deadline, there's already talk of a sequel. Besides lighting up the box office, critics are giving "M3GAN" rave reviews as well.
