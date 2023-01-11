Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
kbsi23.com
Undocumented man sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal re-entry to U.S. in Benton, IL
(KBSI) – A man originally from Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday after he admitted to re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported. Jose A. Navarro-Laguna, 41, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation, according to...
KFVS12
Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting...
KFVS12
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit filed by Kentucky pregnant woman slammed to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight settled for $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claiming a pregnant woman was pulled over in her own driveway for having a broken taillight, "face-planted" and improperly arrested by a McCracken County sheriff's deputy last year has been settled for $100,000. Deputy Jon Hayden was accused of throwing Elayshia Boey down...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after brief standoff in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Herrin, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a short standoff with law enforcement officers. In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded around 3:33 p.m. Thursday to a report of an...
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers
From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
KFVS12
Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand. They are asking police to do more. The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents. According to...
westkentuckystar.com
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
KFVS12
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
KFVS12
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
wish989.com
Man Sentenced for Aggravated Battery to Police Officers in Jackson County
MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Thursday that a man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Forty-six-year-old Jevon Elliott was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held last Friday. Elliot will serve a nine...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for bail bond violation found hiding under home in crawlspace
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man wanted on a warrant for violation of bail bond was found hiding in a crawlspace under his home on Wednesday. David L. Robinson, 45, faces a charge of resisting/obstructing arrest. On Wednesday January 11 around 1346 p.m., an officer with the Mount...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
kbsi23.com
5 face charges after series of drive-by-shootings in southern IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after a series of drive-by-shootings over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest on January 8 which had ties to various criminal activities, according to the Carbondale Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
wjpf.com
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
