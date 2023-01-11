ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale

Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
CARBONDALE, IL
Effingham Radio

Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers

From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
CENTRALIA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass

The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Paducah Police release 2022 crime report

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
PADUCAH, KY
wish989.com

Man Sentenced for Aggravated Battery to Police Officers in Jackson County

MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Thursday that a man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Forty-six-year-old Jevon Elliott was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held last Friday. Elliot will serve a nine...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday

Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges

A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

5 face charges after series of drive-by-shootings in southern IL

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after a series of drive-by-shootings over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest on January 8 which had ties to various criminal activities, according to the Carbondale Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint

A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The SIU Men's basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

