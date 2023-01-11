ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown police report finding stolen gun, drugs in traffic stop

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a stolen gun and drugs inside a car they pulled over just before midnight Tuesday for not having a license plate light.

Andre Allie, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of fentanyl.

He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam

Reports said police pulled over a car that Allie was driving at East Avondale Avenue and Rush Boulevard for excessive window tint. Allie’s hands were shaking as he spoke to police and he appeared very nervous, reports said.

Allie said he did not have a driver’s license and said there were no weapons in the car when asked, but he did say he had some marijuana on him, reports said, adding that he had a marijuana card also.

Reports said when police searched Allie, they found a burnt pipe in his coat pocket and he told police he recently began using heroin again. Police also found fentanyl on him, reports said.

Under the driver’s seat of the car, police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was reported stolen in October 2021 from Columbiana County.

WKBN

