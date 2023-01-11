(The Center Square) – Prisons in Vermont are still facing challenges regarding staffing issues and incarcerated individuals, a new study shows. The second round of results were released this week in the Prison Research and Innovation Network initiative, which is a collaboration between the University of Vermont and the state’s Department of Corrections. The study is an effort to gather data and spur innovation in the state’s prisons. The study...

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO