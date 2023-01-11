Read full article on original website
WCAX
State prepares for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the federal government extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, and Vermont is preparing for resources and flexibility to end when it expires. Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans received Medicaid coverage because of the State of Emergency. It’s also given doctors the flexibility to see patients over telehealth and protected doctors from liability.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
wamc.org
Vermont administration officials hold policy briefings on key issues
Members of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration are holding a series of issue briefings for legislators. Each provides an overview of an issue the Republican will focus on during the legislative session and gives legislators an opportunity to question agency leaders. Following the November election, Democrats and Progressives in...
VTDigger
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
New Vermont prisons study shows decline in staffing, morale
(The Center Square) – Prisons in Vermont are still facing challenges regarding staffing issues and incarcerated individuals, a new study shows. The second round of results were released this week in the Prison Research and Innovation Network initiative, which is a collaboration between the University of Vermont and the state’s Department of Corrections. The study is an effort to gather data and spur innovation in the state’s prisons. The study...
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?
Legislators might reconsider how second homeowners pay property taxes. In more than a third of towns, they pay a lower rate than primary residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?.
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers
The proposal goes further than the voluntary program announced by Gov. Phil Scott last month. The governor has signaled that he would oppose any effort to fund a more expansive program through a payroll tax. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers.
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions
The Vermont judicial system had a backlog of pending court cases that predated the pandemic, but in recent years, that backlog has ballooned. Thursday’s hearing between lawmakers and members of the judicial branch showed there’s no one-and-done solution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont grocery stores show egg price uptick
New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year. The owner of Fern Bridge Farm,...
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
wamc.org
1/13/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Albany Country District Attorney David Soares.
Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination
A Windham County Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit over an Academy School student who was accidentally vaccinated without parental consent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination.
WCAX
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
nhbr.com
McQuade named TD Bank’s New England Metro president
TD Bank has tapped veteran New England banker Sheryl L. McQuade to run its northern New England region. Chris Giamo, TD Bank’s head of commercial banking, said McQuade, whose senior lending posts in her 30-year career include stops at Hartford’s United Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank and Bank of America, will serve as president of TD Bank’s New England Metro, overseeing operations in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The region has approximately 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
