Vermont State

WCAX

State prepares for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the federal government extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, and Vermont is preparing for resources and flexibility to end when it expires. Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans received Medicaid coverage because of the State of Emergency. It’s also given doctors the flexibility to see patients over telehealth and protected doctors from liability.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont administration officials hold policy briefings on key issues

Members of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration are holding a series of issue briefings for legislators. Each provides an overview of an issue the Republican will focus on during the legislative session and gives legislators an opportunity to question agency leaders. Following the November election, Democrats and Progressives in...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

New Vermont prisons study shows decline in staffing, morale

(The Center Square) – Prisons in Vermont are still facing challenges regarding staffing issues and incarcerated individuals, a new study shows. The second round of results were released this week in the Prison Research and Innovation Network initiative, which is a collaboration between the University of Vermont and the state’s Department of Corrections. The study is an effort to gather data and spur innovation in the state’s prisons. The study...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions

The Vermont judicial system had a backlog of pending court cases that predated the pandemic, but in recent years, that backlog has ballooned. Thursday’s hearing between lawmakers and members of the judicial branch showed there’s no one-and-done solution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont grocery stores show egg price uptick

New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year. The owner of Fern Bridge Farm,...
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

1/13/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Albany Country District Attorney David Soares.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement

The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

McQuade named TD Bank’s New England Metro president

TD Bank has tapped veteran New England banker Sheryl L. McQuade to run its northern New England region. Chris Giamo, TD Bank’s head of commercial banking, said McQuade, whose senior lending posts in her 30-year career include stops at Hartford’s United Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank and Bank of America, will serve as president of TD Bank’s New England Metro, overseeing operations in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The region has approximately 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE

