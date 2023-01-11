ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend

Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
Plant City Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Impact At Local Events

Residents celebrate the accomplishments of the revered civil rights leader. Forty years ago, in 1983, then-President Ronald Regan signed the King holiday bill into law, opening the door to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday. While King was officially born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, the holiday in his honor is held every year on the third Monday in January.
Walt Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is kicking off 2023 by bringing back a popular ticket deal exclusively for Florida residents!. From now until April 27, 2023, you can purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket which gives Florida residents a chance to experience the magic of the theme parks with a 2-day ticket for just $175 (plus tax).
