Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Where you can celebrate MLK Day in Tampa Bay this weekend
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed in honor and remembrance of his fight for civil rights. These are the events taking place around Tampa Bay to celebrate MLK Day this weekend.
How homeless people are surviving the temperatures dropping in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area temperatures are dropping this weekend and many counties are opening cold weather shelters. Many homeless people in St. Petersburg are opting to sleep in a shelter due to the cold weather. Williams Park is an area homeless people are known to hang...
Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters opening this weekend
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Cooler and windier conditions have started to move into the Tampa Bay area following Friday morning's storms. Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees this weekend across Tampa Bay, while the breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Cold weather shelters across the...
LISTEN: Parades in St. Pete, Tampa for MLK Day
The parades top off a weekend of celebration
stpeterising.com
Kahwa Coffee opening new café near Coquina Key in south St. Pete
Kahwa Coffee Roasters plans to open a new location at 400 45th Avenue South, a stone’s throw away from the Lewis Boulevard bridge to Coquina Key. It will be the company’s seventh coffee shop in St. Petersburg and eighth in Pinellas County. The 1,750 square foot building sits...
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Fred Johnson and St. Petersburg Alumni singers to honor MLK at free Tampa concert
'Let Freedom Ring' happens at the Straz Center on Friday.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade
TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Impact At Local Events
Residents celebrate the accomplishments of the revered civil rights leader. Forty years ago, in 1983, then-President Ronald Regan signed the King holiday bill into law, opening the door to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday. While King was officially born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, the holiday in his honor is held every year on the third Monday in January.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
NAACP, Tampa police union meet over controversial city council endorsement survey
TAMPA, Fla. — At a closed-door meeting this week with the Hillsborough County NAACP and members of the Black law enforcement community, leaders of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association heard grievances about the union’s controversial city council endorsement questionnaire that raised concerns of racial bias. “It was a...
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrates 75th anniversary
SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrated its 75th anniversary on Thursday. The park, known for its underwater mermaid performances, honored the anniversary with a new exhibition called "Destination Mermaid: The Tail Trail." Unveiled to the public, the new exhibition features 28 mermaid statues painted...
'The Jerry Springer Show's' Steve Wilkos will be a special guest at Tampa's annual Knight Parade
The Knight Parade happens Saturday, Feb.11.
themainstreetmouse.com
New Cajun-Inspired Menu Options and a Colorful Parade Full of Beads and Lively Music Take Over Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Mardi Gras Celebration
Mardi Gras returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on select dates Jan. 14 – March 5. Guests will be transported to a festive realm of bayou-inspired fanfare featuring Cajun culinary delights and spirited entertainment offerings. For a limited-time, guests can Pay for a Day and return to Busch Gardens...
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
fox35orlando.com
Walt Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is kicking off 2023 by bringing back a popular ticket deal exclusively for Florida residents!. From now until April 27, 2023, you can purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket which gives Florida residents a chance to experience the magic of the theme parks with a 2-day ticket for just $175 (plus tax).
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2