FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
FOX Sports
Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
FOX Sports
Luka Dončić, Mavericks outlast LeBron James & Lakers in double-OT thriller | UNDISPUTED
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 in double overtime last night. Luka finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. While LeBron in the losing effort had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Mavs win over Lakers.
FOX Sports
No.3 Purdue's freshman star Fletcher Loyer dazzles in career-high 27 point performance vs. Nebraska
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers improve to 16-1 after they defeated Nebraska, 73-55 at home. Freshman Fletcher Loyer led all scorers with 27 points and Zach Edey finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
FOX Sports
Washington snaps five-game skid, Keion Brooks' double-double propels Huskies over Stanford in 86-69 victory
Washington snapped a five game losing streak defeating Stanford 86-69 at home. Braxton Meah lead all scorers with 21 points and Keion Brooks finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen round up Top 3 QB playoff rankings | UNDISPUTED
The Ringer ranked the playoff quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes taking the top spot saying that the Kansas City Chiefs QB has no real threat to him. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rounded out the top three. Skip Bayless reacts to The Ringer's latest playoff QB rankings.
FOX Sports
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”. “I’m not...
FOX Sports
Geno Smith on the road is a recipe for disaster, lay in on 49ers (-9.5) vs. Seattle | What's Wright?
The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season. However, this time, they are facing in a Super Wild Card Round Weekend matchup. Despite the Seahawks winning, Nick Wright is not confident in Geno Smith and company with the Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers and Pete Carroll's recent comments. Watch as Nick advises to do something he rarely does in sports betting: lay in on a double digit line with the 49ers (-9.5).
FOX Sports
Nick bets Jags to win outright: 'Trevor's coming to Arrowhead!' | What's Wright?
Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones, Giants have Vikings on upset alert | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are heading into Minneapolis after having rested their starters for Week 18, and they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings as underdogs. But Craig Carton lays out why we could see an upset in the Wild Card round.
FOX Sports
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant's attention for an autograph at Monday's game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy leads 49ers’ offensive explosion. What can he do for encore in playoffs?
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle put it simply — all Brock Purdy does is lead the offense to touchdowns. "It's fun — more touchdowns for everybody," joked Kittle this week. "Our run game has been great. It opens up our pass game. But Brock's been fantastic in the pass game, really. … He's been very consistent for us."
FOX Sports
Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win
Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
