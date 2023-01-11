ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FOX Sports

Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”. “I’m not...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Geno Smith on the road is a recipe for disaster, lay in on 49ers (-9.5) vs. Seattle | What's Wright?

The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season. However, this time, they are facing in a Super Wild Card Round Weekend matchup. Despite the Seahawks winning, Nick Wright is not confident in Geno Smith and company with the Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers and Pete Carroll's recent comments. Watch as Nick advises to do something he rarely does in sports betting: lay in on a double digit line with the 49ers (-9.5).
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Nick bets Jags to win outright: 'Trevor's coming to Arrowhead!' | What's Wright?

Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant's attention for an autograph at Monday's game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win

Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy