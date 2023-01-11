The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season. However, this time, they are facing in a Super Wild Card Round Weekend matchup. Despite the Seahawks winning, Nick Wright is not confident in Geno Smith and company with the Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers and Pete Carroll's recent comments. Watch as Nick advises to do something he rarely does in sports betting: lay in on a double digit line with the 49ers (-9.5).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO