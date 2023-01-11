Read full article on original website
KMOV
15 events to celebrate MLK Day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From symphonies to food drives, when it comes to deciding how to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. there will be several options throughout St. Louis this coming week. Empire 13 Boots to the Streets Campaign: End Illegal Dumping & Environmental Racism. When:...
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
KMOV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis zoo wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special harbor seal plush. You can adopt a harbor seal for the one you love. The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy, a greeting card, name on the Zoo Parent’s Donor Wall and website for a year, a personalized adoption certificate and more.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
stlpublicradio.org
Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
KMOV
Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
KMOV
Battlehawks single game tickets now on sale
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ XFL team, the Battlehawks, kick off their season next month and single-game tickets are now on sale for games at America’s Center. Tickets can be found here and start out as low as $30. The Battlehawks first home game is set...
KMOV
Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been a year and a day since St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson died in the line of duty. On Saturday, dozens gathered at Engine House 13 to honor and remember him. Retired fire chief Kenneth Smith was not only the incident commander the...
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
KMOV
SLMPD Chief Tracy talks about 1st week on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Robert Tracy wrapped up his first week as the new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department by attending the Board of Aldermen meeting on Friday. Before the meeting started, he took time to shake hands and speak with several alderpersons. “Obviously, if we’re going...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
techvisibility.com
Missouri payday loans on St. Louis, MO 63132 with the 9554 Page Ave
The organization was at 9554 page Ave, St. Louis, MO. To make contact with Missouri cash advance on the internet, name (314) 429-3399 regarding having fun with minutes or take a look at the web site at. Missouri Pay day loan Associate Knowledge:. Start. Will cost you and you may...
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
KMOV
Wentzville elementary student achieves dream of writing book
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wentzville elementary school student’s dream to write a book has come true. News 4′s Steve Harris caught up with the 10-year-old at a book signing in his school library.
