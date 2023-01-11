ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

15 events to celebrate MLK Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From symphonies to food drives, when it comes to deciding how to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. there will be several options throughout St. Louis this coming week. Empire 13 Boots to the Streets Campaign: End Illegal Dumping & Environmental Racism. When:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis zoo wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special harbor seal plush. You can adopt a harbor seal for the one you love. The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy, a greeting card, name on the Zoo Parent’s Donor Wall and website for a year, a personalized adoption certificate and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Battlehawks single game tickets now on sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ XFL team, the Battlehawks, kick off their season next month and single-game tickets are now on sale for games at America’s Center. Tickets can be found here and start out as low as $30. The Battlehawks first home game is set...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLMPD Chief Tracy talks about 1st week on the job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Robert Tracy wrapped up his first week as the new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department by attending the Board of Aldermen meeting on Friday. Before the meeting started, he took time to shake hands and speak with several alderpersons. “Obviously, if we’re going...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

