Sedgwick County, KS

Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest

Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City police said a 14-year-old suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened Friday morning, around 7:30, at the intersections of Summit Street and Kansas Avenue. Police said the driver was turning southbound onto Summit Street from the 100 block...
Wichita police searching for missing 14-year-old with special needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jada Brooks. Police say Jada was last seen walking in the 12500 blocks of west Kenny Circle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a shiny blue/purple hoodie and black pants.
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
Wichita YMCA accepting applications for program benefiting area teens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An opportunity for Wichita area teens who want to gain new skills and get a job is coming up this summer through the Greater Wichita YMCA, accepting applications for the program involving a partnership with Wichita Public Schools. The program is free for teens who are...
Windy and mild Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Wichita mother charged after children found home alone, kitchen on fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone. Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick...
Warmer Weekend- windy too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Gusty south winds will bring warmer temperatures to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. No moisture this weekend, however a mix of clouds and peeks of sun today and Sunday. The big weather story this weekend- gusty south winds and temperatures well above normal for January. South winds will be strongest across southern and central parts of Kansas both today and Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common this afternoon and 30-40 mph Sunday.
Scammer pretending to represent Evergy cons man out of $250

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Scammers will do anything to get your money. Including manipulating caller IDs and lying about services being shut off. A man emailed FactFinder 12, warning that he had been scammed by someone posing as a representative of Evergy. He said that a number called him and it showed on his phone “Evergy.” He said a man on the other line named “Kyle” told him they had sent him notices in the mail and he could avoid power being shut off if he sent $250 over Cash App. The man did and then figured out it was a scam.
Woman arrested, accused in October crash that injured 5-year-old, others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a woman on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to an incident that occurred last year. Police said shortly before 4 p.m. on October 23, 2022, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54...
Frigid start to Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the teens, and light breeze from the north is producing wind chills in the single digits in spots. Mainly sunny skies and very little wind will make it...
