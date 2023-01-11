WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Scammers will do anything to get your money. Including manipulating caller IDs and lying about services being shut off. A man emailed FactFinder 12, warning that he had been scammed by someone posing as a representative of Evergy. He said that a number called him and it showed on his phone “Evergy.” He said a man on the other line named “Kyle” told him they had sent him notices in the mail and he could avoid power being shut off if he sent $250 over Cash App. The man did and then figured out it was a scam.

