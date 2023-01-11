Morning news and weather update January 11: Pasco man charged with murder, FAA back online and mild temps and rain on the way

Read full article on original website
RPD responds to car headed for river
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
Afternoon News Update January 12: Pedestrian hit by car in Richland, inflation may be easing and more classified documents found at President Biden's house
A teen was hit by a car at the intersection of Spengler and George Washington Way in Richland. Inflation seems to be easing and more classified documents were found in President Biden's garage.
Rain, Gusty Wind and Avalanches
Rain this morning, possibly mixed with a wet snowflake in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will change to showers mid-morning and continue through this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 30-low 40s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. Steady rain this morning until the warm...
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
Pedestrian hit by car in Richland
A 15-year-old was hit by a car as they crossed the street at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spangler. The teen was transported to the hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
Woman arrested, suspected of lighting barn on fire with torch in Milton-Freewater
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) was notified of a possible barn fire by Milton-Freewater Police around 8:53 p.m. on January 11. Fire units responded to the scene at 1571 N. Elizabeth St in Milton-Freewater and found a barn on fire. According to a UCSO press release the MFPD detained...
Car headed for Columbia
Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
