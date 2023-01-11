ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Morning news and weather update January 11: Pasco man charged with murder, FAA back online and mild temps and rain on the way

nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

RPD responds to car headed for river

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rain, Gusty Wind and Avalanches

Rain this morning, possibly mixed with a wet snowflake in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will change to showers mid-morning and continue through this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 30-low 40s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. Steady rain this morning until the warm...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Richland

A 15-year-old was hit by a car as they crossed the street at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spangler. The teen was transported to the hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Busy night for Umatilla fire crews

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Car headed for Columbia

Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy