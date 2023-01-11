CAMP GUERNSEY B013 UNITED STATES PROPERTY AND FISCAL OFFICE (USPFO) WAREHOUSE SUSTAINMENT PROJECT. Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Wyoming Military Department, has accepted as complete, according to plans, specifications, and rules governing the same, the work performed under that certain Contract No. 19009202503 between the State of Wyoming, Wyoming Military Department and Shepard Construction, Inc., whose address is 2105 East Daley, P.O. Box 153, Rawlins, Wyoming 82301, for the work performed, materials, equipment, or tools furnished or used and services rendered for the substantial completion of the Camp Guernsey B013 United States Property and Fiscal Office (USPFO) Warehouse Sustainment Project, RFP 0092-D, at Camp Guernsey, Platte County, Wyoming. The contractor is entitled to final settlement; therefore, that the Wyoming Military Department will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on February 27, 2023. The date of the first publication is January 17, 2023.

