Sunrise, FL

Knights’ Cassidy to coach Pacific team at NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bruce Cassidy and will coach the Pacific Division team in the NHL All-Star Game next month at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Because his Golden Knights have the highest points percentage in the division, Cassidy earns the right to lead the All-Star group. He joins Pete DeBoer, the man he replaced in Las Vegas, Rod Brind’Amour and Jim Montgomery as the league’s four coaches, the NHL said Wednesday.

DeBoer, fired after the Knights missed the playoffs for the 2021-22 season, has the Dallas Stars in first place in the Central Division. Brind’Amour’s Carolina Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan, and Montgomery’s Boston Bruins are atop the Atlantic.

Montgomery replaced Cassidy in Boston after the Knights’ coach was fired in June. Cassidy’s Boston teams made the playoffs in each of his six seasons, including a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

