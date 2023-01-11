Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Pregnant With First Child

Naomi Osaka has news to share: she’s pregnant.

The star tennis player took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s expecting. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she posted along with an image of an ultrasound, seen below.

Though she didn’t reveal more about the father, Osaka, 25, has been romantically linked to rapper Cordae since 2019. The couple recently vacationed in Europe. The news comes on the heels of Osaka dropping out of the Australian Open, the tournament announced via Twitter on Jan. 7. “We will miss her,” read the post.

Osaka has a pretty full dance card. She launched a media company last year in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, called Hana Kuma. Also last year she partnered with her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid of IMG to launch an independent management company called Evolve. All of this is in addition to her slate of brand deals — with companies like Nike, Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret — and activist interests, from racial equality to mental health advocacy.

She may have hinted at the pregnancy reveal on Instagram with a post eight weeks ago when she shared the cover reveal for her first children’s book, “The Way Champs Play.” In the caption, she posted, “Reading my first book to my firstborn lol. So I just got to hold a final copy of my new book and I can’t wait for you all to read it!”