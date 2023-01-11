ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

12 unforgivable SAG TV snubs: ‘The Crown’ cast, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Garfield…

By Matthew Stewart
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ6mJ_0kBB2PuL00

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards TV nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (31 out of 40), there were several seemingly safe bets left out ( see the complete list of nominations ). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan – the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-nominated stars of “Pam and Tommy” – both failed to land on the acting guild’s radar. The Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor lineup is indeed the wonkiest of the year, with hopefuls Stan, Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), and Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) all having missed out on expected bids.

Elizabeth Debicki stands as the only performer from the fifth season of “The Crown” to receive an individual SAG Award nomination. Whereas Claire Foy and Olivia Colman were always recognized for their portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II in the show’s earlier seasons, their successor, Imelda Staunton , was decisively ignored. Also missing from the drama male group are Staunton’s TV husband and son, Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West .

Although Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” picked up a Best Comedy Actress notice and the series’ cast earned an ensemble bid, SAG voters did not make room for any of her costars in the solo categories. Among these snubees were Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and freshly-crowned Golden Globe champ Tyler James Williams . Reigning Best Drama Series Golden Globe winner “House of the Dragon” also got no love from the guild outside of a stunt ensemble nomination.

Here are the year’s top SAG Awards television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts , Editors , Top 24 Users and All-Star Users . The 29th annual ceremony will take place February 26, 2023 at the at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. No host has yet been announced.

NOT Best Drama Ensemble
“House of the Dragon”
“Stranger Things”

NOT Best Drama Actor
Dominic West (“The Crown”)

NOT Best Drama Actress
Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

NOT Best Comedy Ensemble
“Wednesday”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

NOT Best Comedy Actor
Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

NOT Best Comedy Actress
Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

NOT Best TV Movie/Mini Actor
Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)
Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

NOT Best TV Movie/Mini Actress
Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners through February 26.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0kBB2PuL00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoldDerby

4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn...
GoldDerby

SAG Experts slugfest: Snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!) abound

Ana de Armas! Adam Sandler! But where the hell is Michelle Williams? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Just like last year, there was a big shocker in the lead actress lineup. De Armas made it in for “Blonde” over the widely predicted Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Golden Globe snubbee Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) also got in. So where does the Oscar race stand now? And might AMPAS end up nominating Williams in supporting actress, which is starting to solidify? SEE Full list of SAG Awards...
GoldDerby

‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
GoldDerby

DGA Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner Steven Spielberg, the Daniels, Martin McDonagh …

The five Directors Guild of America Awards nominees for Best Director are: our predicted Oscar winner Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), four of his closest rivals — the Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“TAR”), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin”) — plus surprise nominee Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”). In the 74-year history of the DGA Awards there have only been five years when the whole roster went on to reap Academy Award nominations. Among the helmers hoping to overcome their DGA snubs and make it to the Oscars are: Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), James...
GoldDerby

Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards

There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by seven other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film makeup and hair panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Emancipation’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

How critical to the success of a project is a director’s ability to clearly communicate their vision to the film’s creative department heads? What are the most common challenges experienced on set by the makeup and hair department These were some of the secrets revealed by four top film makeup and hair Oscar contenders when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders: Heike Merker (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Camille Friend (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Tina Roesler Kerwin (“Blonde”) and Christien Tinsley (“Emancipation”). Watch our fascinating full group roundtable panel above and...
LOUISIANA STATE
GoldDerby

SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.  SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
GoldDerby

4 surprising SAG nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees. SHOCKER This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds. Best Ensemble “Babylon” Best...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards: ‘Banshees’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead among films with 5 bids each

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11. “Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories “Banshees” also contends in...
GoldDerby

WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Hacks’ to compete for hardware

The freshman series “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “The Bear” and “Severance” and returnees “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks” and “Barry” are among the nominees for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards for television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing announced today by WGA West and WGA East. “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Saul” all landed three nominations apiece, as did “The Simpsons” in animation. “Yellowjackets” and “The Crown” will join “Saul,” “Andor” and “Severance” in the drama series lineup, while comedy series features “Only Murders in the Building” taking on “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Barry” and “Abbott.” In the new series category, “Bad Sisters” fills...
GoldDerby

Like father, like son? Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) could follow in SAG Awards footsteps of William H. Macy (‘Shameless’)

Just hours after “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White won his first career Golden Globe on Tuesday night, he found himself nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday morning. Should he prevail there, too, White would claim the exact same Best Comedy Actor SAG trophy that William H. Macy won three times for “Shameless” in 2015, 2017 and 2018. It’d be the ultimate poetic justice for TV fans, of course, as Macy and White played an estranged father and son, Frank Gallagher and Lip Gallagher, on the Showtime dramedy for 11 years. There are more similarities between “The Bear”...
ILLINOIS STATE
GoldDerby

SAG film nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘Women Talking’ love, jeers for ‘Glass Onion’ snubs

Soon after the nominees were announced for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) unleashed their opinions on the performances that earned mentions and those that were left out. When it came to the feature film nominations, folks were most upset about the “Glass Onion” cast (including supporting hopeful Janelle Monae) getting blanked, while a debate raged over whether or not Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) deserved to be snubbed. Many users celebrated the inclusion of “Women Talking” in the ensemble category, as well as the strong showings by “The Banshees of Inisherin”...
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions: Can Tony champ ‘A Strange Loop’ hold off Michael Jackson in Musical Theater Album race?

At the last Grammys, the presumed front-runner for Best Musical Theater Album didn’t end up winning. “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” was out front to win according to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, but lost in a big upset to “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.” So what could that mean for this year’s race? SEECher just ahead of Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey as your choice for 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [POLL RESULTS] According to our current combined predictions, the reigning Tony winner for Best Musical, “A Strange Loop,” is expected to win with 11/2 odds. Thirteen of the American Theatre Wing’s...
GoldDerby

SAG TV nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘The Bear’ cast, jeers for ‘Pam and Tommy’ snubs

Once the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were revealed, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) were quick to share their thoughts about the television performances that were recognized and those that were ignored. In particular, folks celebrated the solid showing by “The Bear” as well as the surprise inclusion of “Barry” actor Anthony Carrigan. Other unexpected nominations, such as the one Sam Elliott received for “1883,” left users scratching their heads or even seething, while others lamented the complete “Pam and Tommy” shutout. Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest SAG Awards reactions to...
GoldDerby

A24 leads SAG Awards film nominations with 7: Studio scorecard

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11, and the nominating committee spread the wealth with 13 different studios recognized at least once across the six film categories, but it was two indie outlets that came out on top — A24 and Searchlight Pictures — primarily on the strength of two films that dominated the competition. Check out the complete list of nominations here. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories A24 tops the list with seven nominations thanks to support for two of the company’s films. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” secured...
GoldDerby

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees [PHOTOS]

“The White Lotus: Sicily” made the move from limited series to drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards, and things paid off splendidly as the HBO show was nominated in two categories: Best Drama Ensemble and Best Drama Actress for Jennifer Coolidge. (Last year it bagged a pair of solo bids on the limited series side for Murray Bartlett and Coolidge, who both lost.) The Italy-set season aired from October to December and was one of the most buzzed-about TV programs of the year. The sprawling ensemble consists of a whopping 21 cast members — everyone from known names like...
GoldDerby

Andrea Riseborough (‘To Leslie’) discusses ‘marathon’ of preparation for her ‘vivacious’ character’s ‘cycles of shame’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The nomination has been such a helpful step into breaking through,” reflects Andrea Riseborough on her Independent Spirit Awards citation for her performance in “To Leslie.” The actress stars in the title role of the film as a mother from Texas who had won $190,000 in the lottery, but lost it all and her relationships to alcoholism; the film chronicles her recovery and ultimate reunion with her son, played by Owen Teague. For a small feature that the actress notes was shot in only 19 days, the recognition is “vital.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. Riseborough also serves as an...
TEXAS STATE
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy