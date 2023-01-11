12 unforgivable SAG TV snubs: ‘The Crown’ cast, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Garfield…

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards TV nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (31 out of 40), there were several seemingly safe bets left out ( see the complete list of nominations ). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan – the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-nominated stars of “Pam and Tommy” – both failed to land on the acting guild’s radar. The Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor lineup is indeed the wonkiest of the year, with hopefuls Stan, Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), and Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) all having missed out on expected bids.

Elizabeth Debicki stands as the only performer from the fifth season of “The Crown” to receive an individual SAG Award nomination. Whereas Claire Foy and Olivia Colman were always recognized for their portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II in the show’s earlier seasons, their successor, Imelda Staunton , was decisively ignored. Also missing from the drama male group are Staunton’s TV husband and son, Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West .

Although Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” picked up a Best Comedy Actress notice and the series’ cast earned an ensemble bid, SAG voters did not make room for any of her costars in the solo categories. Among these snubees were Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and freshly-crowned Golden Globe champ Tyler James Williams . Reigning Best Drama Series Golden Globe winner “House of the Dragon” also got no love from the guild outside of a stunt ensemble nomination.

Here are the year’s top SAG Awards television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts , Editors , Top 24 Users and All-Star Users . The 29th annual ceremony will take place February 26, 2023 at the at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. No host has yet been announced.

NOT Best Drama Ensemble

“House of the Dragon”

“Stranger Things”

NOT Best Drama Actor

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

NOT Best Drama Actress

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

NOT Best Comedy Ensemble

“Wednesday”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

NOT Best Comedy Actor

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

NOT Best Comedy Actress

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

NOT Best TV Movie/Mini Actor

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

NOT Best TV Movie/Mini Actress

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

