them.us

The UK Is Making It Harder for Trans People to Determine Their Own Gender

The United Kingdom’s government is continuing its all-out attacks on trans people’s rights to exist, with a multifaceted crackdown on the process of self-identification in order to change one’s legal gender. Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, announced on Monday that there were plans...
BBC

Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help

The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
