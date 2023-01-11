Read full article on original website
Related
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - minister
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday.
them.us
The UK Is Making It Harder for Trans People to Determine Their Own Gender
The United Kingdom’s government is continuing its all-out attacks on trans people’s rights to exist, with a multifaceted crackdown on the process of self-identification in order to change one’s legal gender. Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, announced on Monday that there were plans...
Brazil police find draft decree in ex-minister's house to revert election -source
BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian police found a draft decree in the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro's justice minister that appears to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election he lost, two people familiar with the investigation said on Thursday.
UK risks being listed as a ‘human rights abuser’, NGO warns
Human Rights Watch warns UK has ‘very short window’ to reverse legislation, including restrictions on the right to protest
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, over a demonstration in Stockholm in which a puppet of President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from its feet.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1