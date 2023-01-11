ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Related
Top Speed

2023 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid Review: Sporty And Frugal

1983 was the first model year of the Toyota Camry set its wheels on United States roads. In the 40 years since there have been several variants and generations of the Camry that we all have come to know. In 2022, over 295,000 Camry's were sold in the United States. That is a mind-blowing number for a sedan, considering the recent craze for crossovers and SUVs.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction

While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Best Used Cars for Under $10,000

If you are looking for a good used car that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 10 years, here are some used car models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $10,000 right now. Looking for the...
MotorBiscuit

Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy a Buick

Are you in the market for a luxury SUV or crossover? Do you not care about the badge in the front of the car? If so, it could be a great time to buy a Buick. Here is why. The post Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy a Buick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Newsweek

Newsweek

