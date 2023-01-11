Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: HOMER-CENTER, RIVER VALLEY GIRLS TEAMS PICK UP WINS
The Homer-Center girls basketball team won a close match against Penns Manor last night. Todd Marino has the details. In other girls basketball action, River Valley continued to dominate with a win over Northern Cambria. Jake Slebodnick reports. Marion Center girls beat Portage 59-57. The JF team also won over...
wdadradio.com
PORTAGE, UNITED TOPS HERITAGE CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
With the Road to the KCAC, presented by First Commonwealth Bank. approaching, the Heritage Conference released its midseason standings for boys’ basketball. Standings for girls basketball will be released later tonight after games are played.
wdadradio.com
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST GANNON
The IUP basketball teams made the tough trip to Gannon yesterday, where the women lost for the second straight time while the men pulled out a hard-fought win. Jack Benedict recaps the games. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi says Gannon played hard and well, but IUP wasn’t sharp mentally.
Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings
Two thirds of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class moved up in 247Sports' class rankings.
wdadradio.com
MARK H. SHORT, 54
Mark H. Short, 54, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, PA. The son of Eugene D. and Edith M. (Lowman) Short, he was born May 1, 1968, in Indiana, PA. Mark graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1987. He worked...
wdadradio.com
MARIE CAMPBELL, 98
Marie R. Campbell, 98, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, January 9, 2023 while residing at Moorehead Place in Indiana with her family by her side. She was born on August 12, 1924 in Heilwood, PA, to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Bielcik) Rohacheck. Marie was an active...
wdadradio.com
EVA (HUFFMAN) ERWIN, 77
Eva Jeannette (Huffman) Erwin, 77 of Cresson, formerly of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Jean was born to the late Clyde Edward and Marguerite Louella (Grosse) Huffman in Newark, NJ on December 21, 1945. In her younger years, Jean enjoyed shopping and eating at various local restaurants...
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
wdadradio.com
LEVITY BREWING WINS PA FARM SHOW AWARD
Another award from the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to Indiana County. Levity Brewing Company has announced that one of their popular brews has taken home a blue ribbon. Their brew, “Haze Frehley” won first prize in the IPA category, which is one of the more competitive categories at the PA Farm Show, marking Levity’s fourth win at the Farm Show in the last three years.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE NATIVE AWARDED PA FARM SHOW SCHOLARSHIP
Indiana County continues to be well-represented at the 2023 PA Farm Show. According to a Facebook post, Blairsville native Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the 2023 PA Farm Show Scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants are considered for their volunteerism, how long one was active in the Farm Show, and involvement with 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA).
wdadradio.com
US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS
While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
wdadradio.com
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena
Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
Teen charged for making threats against Conemaugh Valley High School students
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A juvenile in Cambria County has been arrested and charged for making threats against students at Conemaugh Valley High School. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were contacted about threats being made against three students who attend Conemaugh Valley High School and an upcoming dance at the school. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh […]
wdadradio.com
MARY JOBE, 102
Mary Gene Jobe, 102, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 while at Beacon Ridge. The daughter of Joseph and Zoe (Hawk) Irwin, she was born February 9, 1920 in Georgeville, PA. Gene was a lifetime member of the Graystone Presbyterian Church and a graduate of the Indiana School of...
wdadradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
Man's body discovered in Penn Hills
The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR APPROVES RESOLUTION TO SUPPORT CHARTER SCHOOL LEGISLATION REFORM
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board approved a resolution to support charter school legislation reform. Superintendent Daren Johnston said that the administration and the board felt that charter schools continue to have a negative impact on smaller school districts like Penns Manor. In other business, the district approved...
Comments / 0