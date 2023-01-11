ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Spindabloc
3d ago

wow great buss he looks more like the junkie I'm quite sure he's happy to be at home behind bars to get some couple months of rests

4
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for January 13

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. No number assigned- Ringgold Road @ Camp Jordan Parkway- Suspicious Activity- While on patrol police noticed a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk. Police spoke with the male and identified him. He was checked for warrants and given a ride to the community kitchen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
mcnewstn.com

DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement

Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
JASPER, TN
fox17.com

Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
wrganews.com

10 people arrested in drug bust on Maple Avenue

Wednesday, January 11, 2023–3:16 p.m. Ten people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang. According to Floyd County Jail reports:. Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright,...
ROME, GA
northjacksonpress.com

Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect

By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 14th

Deborah Hartline, age 50 of Centre – FTA/DV 3rd and a Probation Revocation. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Rome Woman Accused of Stealing Bank Deposits

A Rome woman is accused of stealing three bank deposits from Krystal on Turner McCall Boulevard. According to Floyd County Jail records, 35-year-old Britni Shae Roberson took a deposit for $1,043 on Dec. 1st, and another in the amount of $1,080 on Dec. 4th. A third deposit of $1,666 was taken on Dec. 6th. She then failed to deliver the deposits to the bank.
ROME, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA

