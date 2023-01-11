A Rome woman is accused of stealing three bank deposits from Krystal on Turner McCall Boulevard. According to Floyd County Jail records, 35-year-old Britni Shae Roberson took a deposit for $1,043 on Dec. 1st, and another in the amount of $1,080 on Dec. 4th. A third deposit of $1,666 was taken on Dec. 6th. She then failed to deliver the deposits to the bank.

ROME, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO