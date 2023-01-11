Read full article on original website
Spindabloc
3d ago
wow great buss he looks more like the junkie I'm quite sure he's happy to be at home behind bars to get some couple months of rests
Reply
4
Related
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
weisradio.com
Man Arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation and More in Northwest Georgia
Ryan Bruce Brannon, age 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in online conversations of a sexual nature with someone he thought to be under the age of 16. Police added that Brannon requested the child send him nude photographs during the conversation. He was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 13
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. No number assigned- Ringgold Road @ Camp Jordan Parkway- Suspicious Activity- While on patrol police noticed a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk. Police spoke with the male and identified him. He was checked for warrants and given a ride to the community kitchen.
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
wrganews.com
10 people arrested in drug bust on Maple Avenue
Wednesday, January 11, 2023–3:16 p.m. Ten people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang. According to Floyd County Jail reports:. Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright,...
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect
By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WTVM
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 14th
Deborah Hartline, age 50 of Centre – FTA/DV 3rd and a Probation Revocation. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Accused of Stealing Bank Deposits
A Rome woman is accused of stealing three bank deposits from Krystal on Turner McCall Boulevard. According to Floyd County Jail records, 35-year-old Britni Shae Roberson took a deposit for $1,043 on Dec. 1st, and another in the amount of $1,080 on Dec. 4th. A third deposit of $1,666 was taken on Dec. 6th. She then failed to deliver the deposits to the bank.
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
WTVCFOX
"Silent Murders:" Families share concerns about Silverdale inmate medical neglect
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members of those behind bars in Hamilton County are leaning on each other Friday. They call it "the silent murders," a panel discussion where loved ones of inmates at Silverdale Detention Center shared concerns of medical neglect. The panel was held at Eastdale Village...
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Offices Makes Multiple Arrests on Drug Related Charges
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The month of December, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Narcotics Agents, K-9 Unit and Officers with Henagar, Ider and Rainsville Police Departments arrested and charged 11 with drug related offenses. On Tuesday, December 6th, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Brookfield Circle...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County
Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault. Police responded to Priceville...
Comments / 12