nationalparkstraveler.org
National Park Service Again Reversing Hunting Regs On National Preserves In Alaska
Once again the National Park Service is moving to reverse itself on hunting and trapping regulations in national preserves in Alaska, moving to ban controversial sport hunting practices such as using donuts or grease-soaked bread to lure bears within range. Back in the fall of 2015 the Park Service adopted...
In rewilding a pocket of pristine antelope habitat, volunteers turn to fence removal
For decades, fences posed risks to pronghorn antelope in a part of Nevada some call the “American Serengeti.” With hundreds of miles of fence removed, that is starting to change. The post In rewilding a pocket of pristine antelope habitat, volunteers turn to fence removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
NOLA.com
Invasive black carp now thriving in the Mississippi River basin
The black carp, one of four invasive species of carp in North America, has made it into the Mississippi River basin. A new multi-year report from the U.S. Geological Survey found the range of black carp in the Mississippi River basin now includes the entirety of the river, from New Orleans to the southeastern edge of Iowa, near Keokuk.
Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Hunters Asked To Help Rid Axis Deer From Big Thicket National Preserve
Hunters who hold a valid license in Texas and have a permit for hunting in the Big Sandy Creek Unit of Big Thicket National Preserve can take as many nonnative axis deer that they come across. A preserve release didn't say how the axis deer came to be in Big...
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
nwsportsmanmag.com
WDFW Bans Domestic Goats, Sheep At Wildlife Areas With Bighorns
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. (Editor’s note: See bottom for links to previous coverage.) The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep.
How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter
Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
Grizzly Gets Ahold Of Elk Calf In Grand Teton National Park With A Whole Crowd Watching
Nature is a cruel beast sometimes. As much as people want to think it’s all sunshine and rainbows, that is far from the case. The people going into the park to see animals got a good look at reality out there… I’m sure a look that was more than most bargained for.
Yellowstone National Park Reintroduced Wolves After 70-Year Absence On This Day in 1995
“On this day in 1995, trucks carrying wolves arrived at the North Entrance and marked the beginning of that species’ restoration in Yellowstone,” writes the national park in recognition of this momentous day in conservation history. January 12, 1995 saw the first time wolves had been on Yellowstone...
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
Researchers: Wildlife crossings critical for animals survival
Previous research along a stretch of highway near Banff National Park in Alberta found a series of crossing structures reduced total wildlife collisions by 80%.
Landowners win legal challenge over Dartmoor wild camping
Two landowners have won a High Court challenge against the right to wild camp without permission on the Dartmoor National Park.Farmers Alexander and Diana Darwall argued that some wild campers on their land caused problems to livestock and the environment and sought a court declaration that members of the public could only pitch tents there overnight with their consent.The couple have lived at Blachford Manor in Devon since 2013 and their 3,450-acre estate in the southern part of Dartmoor covers land on the remote Stall Moor where they have a cattle herd.The Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA), which defended against...
