Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers
Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Governor’s School Choice Bill Gets First Public Hearing At Iowa Capitol
Des Moines, Iowa — Hundreds gathered in person and online for the first subcommittee hearing on the governor’s School Choice plan. Governor Reynolds is proposing state-funded Educational Savings Accounts for low-income parents who enroll their children in a private school over the next two years, but in the third year, the parents of every Iowa private school student would be eligible for thousands of dollars in state money to cover private school expenses.
Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home. Updated: 1 hour ago. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents...
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
Medicaid Recipients Who Exceeded The Income Limit During Pandemic To Lose Benefits
Des Moines, Iowa — If you or your children were on Medicaid before the pandemic, and during the time since, your income rose above the limit, you will probably lose your Medicaid benefits this year. From March 2020, through April 1, 2023, Iowa Medicaid was required to maintain continuous...
New State Representative Zach Dieken Tells About His Priorities for 2023
Des Moines, Iowa — The first full week of the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature is in the books. We had a chance to connect with new District 5 Republican State Representative Zach Dieken. And that’s new in both senses — the district is new, and the representative...
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Reynolds calls for state-funded savings accounts to cover private school expenses
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts for parents who send their children to private school. Reynolds outlined the plan Tuesday during the annual “Condition of the State” address at the statehouse. “Our first priority in this legislative session and what I will...
Smith Holds Ceremony To Mark His Start As State Treasurer
Des Moines, Iowa — State Treasurer Roby Smith recited his oath of office in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Smith’s term officially began January 1st. Smith defeated Democrat Mike Fitzgerald, the nation’s longest serving state treasurer. Smith’s margin of victory was about two-and-a-half points....
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
Kim Taylor, Wife Of 2020 Congressional Candidate, Accused Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Elections
Sioux City, Iowa — The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor, and 2020 US House candidate, has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City lost a Republican primary for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat in June of 2020.
Iowa Biodiesel Board urges EPA to reconsider proposed RFS rule
IARN — Yesterday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a public hearing on the proposed Renewable Fuel Standards rule for 2023, 2024, and 2025. While the ethanol numbers provided relief to the renewable fuels industry, the biodiesel volumes were disappointing news. Iowa Biodiesel Board Executive Director Grant Kimberley said the proposed numbers for biodiesel do not reflect the growth the industry is going through.
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review into the state's code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
