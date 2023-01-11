Read full article on original website
Related
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
National Experts Name Iconic New Jersey Boardwalk Best for Kids
One of the great things about living in New Jersey is the many beaches and boardwalks that we can enjoy. Each is different and has its own personality. Personally, I put our boardwalks in different categories. For example, when I think of family fun, I immediately think of Jenkinson's in...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Look, New Jersey’s Best All you Can Eat Brunch Spot Has Been Revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
What NJ should consider before supporting gas stove ban (Opinion)
Can you imagine not being allowed to buy or operate a new gas stove? With so many in New Jersey using natural gas in their homes, it's hard to think about how something like this would bode well for Garden State citizens. Now to be clear, President Joe Biden has...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Did You Know the Friday the 13th Movie Has New Jersey Connections?
This makes me proud to be from New Jersey. Happy Friday the 13th! It's a day that has gotten a reputation for being unlucky, but, if you're into horror movies, you're excited about it, because it's the namesake of the iconic movie Friday the 13th. Friday the 13th is one...
These 50 communities in NJ have a hard time getting to supermarkets
It’s a simple concept. The refrigerator is empty and the pantry is bare. So, what do you do? You go to the supermarket and stock up, right?. Well, for many New Jerseyans it’s not as simple as that. There are 50 food desert communities, home to 1.5 million...
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
NJ has the only nonprofit kids winter activity center in the U.S.
The National Winter Activity Center in Vernon is also home to a nonprofit called Winter4kids, the only such organization in the country. The center offers a range of winter activities for of all ages and skill levels as well as mentoring and winter learning experiences for school-age kids. One of...
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Three Popular Things You Might Not Be Able to Find in a New Jersey Grocery Store in 2023
What? This is crazy because of the shortages of certain things, we might not be able to find these three popular things in a grocery store. It's crazy to think of all the prices of certain things that have really gone up since last year. There are three things that...
NJ targets facial recognition after Radio City uses tech to kick out mom
👧 NJ mom was turned away from a Rockettes because cameras detected that she happened to work for a law firm suing MSG. ⚖ Lawmakers want to restrict the use and abuse of facial recognition. 🚨 MSG says facial recognition ensures attendees' 'safety'. State lawmakers are looking to...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0