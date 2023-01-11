ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Beach Radio

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy