ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 7

Tom Lindsay
3d ago

I want My tax dollars to pay for public schools,not private church schools, if public schools aren't good enough for them,they should pay there own way

Reply(1)
8
T
2d ago

Stupid And she is siding another law to protect an individual from responsibility when they actions damage ir injure someone First the police are protested against being sued and now doctors

Reply
2
Related
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers

Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
kiwaradio.com

Governor’s School Choice Bill Gets First Public Hearing At Iowa Capitol

Des Moines, Iowa — Hundreds gathered in person and online for the first subcommittee hearing on the governor’s School Choice plan. Governor Reynolds is proposing state-funded Educational Savings Accounts for low-income parents who enroll their children in a private school over the next two years, but in the third year, the parents of every Iowa private school student would be eligible for thousands of dollars in state money to cover private school expenses.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House Bill Requires Teachers To Notify Parents On Gender Identity

(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill proposed by Iowa House Republicans would require teachers to tell parents their child's gender identity. Supported by more than 40 GOP representatives, it would also bar teachers from supporting the students without the parent's permission. Another bill would ban public school or charter school...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Smith Holds Ceremony To Mark His Start As State Treasurer

Des Moines, Iowa — State Treasurer Roby Smith recited his oath of office in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Smith’s term officially began January 1st. Smith defeated Democrat Mike Fitzgerald, the nation’s longest serving state treasurer. Smith’s margin of victory was about two-and-a-half points....
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy