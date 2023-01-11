Read full article on original website
Tom Lindsay
3d ago
I want My tax dollars to pay for public schools,not private church schools, if public schools aren't good enough for them,they should pay there own way
2d ago
Stupid And she is siding another law to protect an individual from responsibility when they actions damage ir injure someone First the police are protested against being sued and now doctors
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
WQAD
Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers
Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
kiwaradio.com
Governor’s School Choice Bill Gets First Public Hearing At Iowa Capitol
Des Moines, Iowa — Hundreds gathered in person and online for the first subcommittee hearing on the governor’s School Choice plan. Governor Reynolds is proposing state-funded Educational Savings Accounts for low-income parents who enroll their children in a private school over the next two years, but in the third year, the parents of every Iowa private school student would be eligible for thousands of dollars in state money to cover private school expenses.
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
kiwaradio.com
Medicaid Recipients Who Exceeded The Income Limit During Pandemic To Lose Benefits
Des Moines, Iowa — If you or your children were on Medicaid before the pandemic, and during the time since, your income rose above the limit, you will probably lose your Medicaid benefits this year. From March 2020, through April 1, 2023, Iowa Medicaid was required to maintain continuous...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
New State Representative Zach Dieken Tells About His Priorities for 2023
Des Moines, Iowa — The first full week of the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature is in the books. We had a chance to connect with new District 5 Republican State Representative Zach Dieken. And that’s new in both senses — the district is new, and the representative...
KCRG.com
Disability Rights Iowa sues state over ‘inadequate mental health resources’
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A disability rights advocacy group is suing the state. The lawsuit alleges Iowa has failed to provide adequate mental health resources. Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa, said about 87,000 children in Iowa have been diagnosed with mental health issues. Johnson said she...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
iheart.com
Iowa House Bill Requires Teachers To Notify Parents On Gender Identity
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill proposed by Iowa House Republicans would require teachers to tell parents their child's gender identity. Supported by more than 40 GOP representatives, it would also bar teachers from supporting the students without the parent's permission. Another bill would ban public school or charter school...
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Iowa Rule Changes, School Gender Identity Ban Proposal, Judicial Shortage, and More
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a moratorium on new rule-making by state government agencies. During her “Condition of the State” address last night, Reynolds said Iowa’s Administrative Code has ballooned to more than 20,000 pages with many rules unnecessary and even counterproductive. Reynolds has directed state...
kiwaradio.com
Key Iowa Lawmaker Says GOP Property Tax Plan Won’t Bring ‘Overnight’ Changes
Des Moines, Iowa — The top Republican on an Iowa Senate panel that drafts tax policy says property tax reform plans will be developed first before other any tax ideas are considered. Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs is chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Dawson is...
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
kiwaradio.com
Smith Holds Ceremony To Mark His Start As State Treasurer
Des Moines, Iowa — State Treasurer Roby Smith recited his oath of office in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Smith’s term officially began January 1st. Smith defeated Democrat Mike Fitzgerald, the nation’s longest serving state treasurer. Smith’s margin of victory was about two-and-a-half points....
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig
One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
