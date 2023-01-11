ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Split City Council sides with neighbors, rejects rezoning for Wausau development project

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRImK_0kBAyUn800

Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders.

The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the 11-member Common Council vigorously debated the measure, which previously was endorsed by the Plan Commission.

Alders Lou Larson, Dawn Herbst, Gary Gisselman, Carol Lukens, Chad Henke and Tom Kilian voted against the rezoning change. Alders Lisa Rasmussen, Sarah Watson, Becky McElhaney, Michael Martens and Doug Diny supported the proposal.

Marathon Technical Services, LLC, was spearheading the development on behalf of Wausau Real Estate and Gizo Ujarmeli. They petitioned for rezoning of the four lots, which border 17th Avenue. The developers planned to build up to eight townhomes on the combined lots with access via Lake Street.

The vote came amid accusations of intimidation and untoward behavior involving residents who are opposed to the rezoning and Ujarmeli.

In December during a public hearing, residents said the project did not fit with their neighborhood, would block their view of Rib Mountain and could negatively impact their property values. The parcels tagged for redevelopment lie in a depressed area of the city, but one that features excellent views of Rib Mountain and the lake. One resident in the neighborhood said the city shouldn’t just think of the revenue created if a developer was allowed to profit by capitalizing on those benefits, but instead consider the interests of current residents, some of whom have owned and occupied their homes for decades.

One resident, Yvonne Nutter, has alleged she was threatened by Ujarmeli at the Dec. 20 public hearing. She called his behavior unprofessional and asked the city not to condone it.

Ujarmeli rejected those accusations, saying that Nutter called him an “idiot” and said he had asked her to stop or he would call the police. The realtor said he did not understand the “vendetta” against him. He told the Council he is not a big-pocket developer, but someone who has been living in Wausau for 23 years and created many things for the city. He claimed not to know the residents involved.

The harshest criticism of the proposed development, the Plan Commission endorsement and the City Council itself came from Dist. 10 Alder Larson, who represents the neighborhood of Lake St and Chellis Streets.

“When is the city going to stop forcing its will on the people?” he asked. “The neighborhood doesn’t want it. It doesn’t fit in the neighborhood. This is a low-to-middle-income neighborhood.”

He pointed out that the Planning Commission’s vote on Dec. 20 on the proposal was not unanimous, despite Alder Rasmussen’s earlier assertion that the decision was approved by all.

“I was astounded at the Planning Committee because they knew exactly what was going on in this property,” Larson said, adding that the Plan Commission basically “slapped the residents in the face and said ‘we are going to shove this down your throat whether you like it or not’.”

At the Plan Commission meeting on Dec. 20, Ujarmeli seemed offended by the neighbors ‘opposition and said the project would add value to the neighborhood, an assertion he repeated on Tuesday.

He said residents are not opposed to single-family residential projects.

The Plan Commission has seven members, with mayor Katie Rosenberg as its chair. Other members include Herbst, who chairs the parks and Recreation Committee; Public Works Director Eric Lindman; Watson as the alder representative; and three citizen members – Bruce Bohlken, Andrew Brueggeman and George Bornemann. Herbst had opposed the rezoning proposal during the Dec. 20 public hearing on the matter.

On Tuesday, Larson also disagreed with the promoter, city staff and an alder who said the development would not cause traffic problem in the neighborhood and asked his colleagues to take a drive down to the neighborhood and see for themselves.

Alder Herbst, who reminder her colleagues of her ‘no’ vote at the Plan Commission last month, said the townhouse development project did not belong in a single-family residential neighborhood. She added the developer could find another place for his project.

“I do side with the residents who live in that area. My heart goes out to them,” she said.

Alder Gary Gisselman also said the development “doesn’t fit in this neighborhood and this neighborhood has a unique feel and this development really throws that off kilter.”

Earlier Tuesday, Nick Bancuk, project engineer from Marathon Technical Services, responded to questions and concerns raised at the Plan Commission meeting last month. He said the units would be owner-occupied and that sewer and water lines were available just 25 to 50 feet to the east of the property. As for the view being blocked by the townhouse, Bancuk admitted it could potentially be the case for people to the north side and they could build, by rights, two single family houses of two stories high on their property “and do the same thing.”

Alder Tom Kilian, whose Dist. 3 is adjacent to the properties in question, said he knows the developer, who cares deeply about Wausau and has done some positive things for the city but added he would, in this instance, side with the residents who are concerned by the proposal.

Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny supported the townhouse project, saying that one of the ideas that came out of the Affordable Housing Taskforce was to look at different ways to put housing in a limited piece of real estate. He said the city does not have a lot of land, so increasing density or creating higher capacity units could be cost-effective. The residential project on the private plot was appropriate and they needed housing stock in the city, Diny said. Like Kilian, he too said he had not experienced anything about the developer that would give him pause.

Alder Rasmussen, who also supported the proposal, began by pointing out that the request wasn’t for project funding, but for zoning. She also defended the Plan Commission’s decision by saying that the commission had to determine whether the zoning proposal was appropriate for the site and that is what the City Council also needed to determine.

“That really has to be our primary focus of concern,” Rasmussen said. “Is it or is it not an appropriate use for the parcel in question?”

In a Dec. 15 memo to the Plan Commission, Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch said the staff recommendation was that the “rezoning of the parcels to TRD-12 is in harmony with the future land use of Urban Residential and current surrounding residential use. Given the proximity of 17th Ave to the parcels, it is less desirable for single family homes.” During the Plan Commission public meeting, Lynch said 17th Avenue is a high traffic area and the higher density in the neighborhood was justified.

Rasmussen insisted that the townhouse project would not create traffic and safety difficulties since similar townhomes projects on Second and Third Streets, just blocks away from the site, did not create any traffic issues.

“The project is not city-funded and because it’s not city-funded it is up to the private sector to decide if that project succeeds or fails,” Rasmussen said. “It’s not our job to decide that.”

The alder also said they were not there to decide on the developer’s behavior or base their decision on spat between him and residents during public comments.

The fate of the project is now unclear.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau explores former Iron Works property for new utility site

City officials will explore creating a new Department of Public Works Fleet Maintenance Facility at a west-side property that once housed Wausau Iron Works. The five-member Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee voted unanimously to focus on the site after a presentation by Barrientos Design & Consulting, which prepared the evaluation for the privately-owned 6-acre brownfield site. The property lies on the corner of West Street and 10th Avenue.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau tapped for national award for Grand Avenue redevelopment

Wausau will receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue, which was transformed into the Ross Avenue Apartments. In August 2015, fire gutted the seven-unit Ponderosa Motel, displacing all residents. The property owners soon...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Water Works Commission to submit reports to City Council amid calls for dissolution

Wausau’s Water Commission will begin submitting quarterly reports to the City Council, assurances made after some city leaders called for the dissolution of the body itself. The structure of the Commission was discussed Monday during a meeting of the city’s controversial Executive Committee, which is garnering debate about its role and rationale. During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Katie Rosenberg said she will ensure the reports are issued.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point

The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 13, 2023

Norman S. Imig, went home to Jesus on January 10th, 2023, at the age 85. Norman was born to Edward and Marie Imig on September 3, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Growing up Norm attended Grant Elementary School and then continued his schooling at Wausau East High School. As a young man, Norm joined the Army Reserves. He served the country he loved for six years. Early in his career, Norm was a delivery man for Grebe’s. Eventually he landed a 37-year career at what is now known as Graphic Packaging, retiring fully in 1999.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Monk Botanical Gardens hires development manager

WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens of Wausau has named Linda Schill as its new development manager to help design and implement the organization’s future fundraising efforts, Monk Gardens announced this week. Schill will focus on the development and implementation of strategies to grow the annual fund and membership...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau raises $133,000 to donate in 2023

WAUSAU – Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced this week during their Big Reveal Celebration they will award $133,000 to local nonprofits in May 2023 at their third annual Awards Celebration. The Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $33,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists. Impact100 Greater...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Community to celebrate resettlement of refugees in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – After escaping brutal wars, conflict and violence and suffering prolonged economic and political collapse, more than 160 refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Burundi, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were welcomed by central Wisconsin in 2022. Now, the local refugee resettlement office is marking the milestone with a celebration.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy