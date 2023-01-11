Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Patrol finds 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men for allegedly harboring 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
klkntv.com
Man cited after mooning delivery driver at Lincoln Burger King, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was cited Thursday after he exposed himself to a delivery driver at a fast food restaurant in north Lincoln, police say. Around 4:20 a.m., officers were sent to a Burger King near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller reported a disturbance.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 95 pounds of marijuana in vehicle on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies seized several pounds of marijuana and over 100 THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 80, just north of Lincoln. After...
klin.com
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot
A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
WOWT
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
WOWT
Three juveniles among four arrested after Omaha schools threat made online
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police released the identity of the 18-year-old arrested along with three juveniles after a threat made was made online about a number of Omaha schools. “The investigation revealed the posts to be a hoax,” Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night. Itzel Bravo, 18,...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
WOWT
Omaha Police and DEA’s new overdose taskforce to take down drug dealers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and the DEA Omaha Division have been working under the radar to take down drug dealers in the metro. “We are at a point in our society where truly it takes one pill to kill somebody,” said Emily Murray with the DEA’s Omaha division.
Arizona man sentenced for threats made over cell phone to Omaha locations
Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced today in Omaha for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication.
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
WOWT
With over 300 open cold cases, OPD and victim families hope more tipsters will come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 12 years since Jameila Hesseltine and her boyfriend, Carl Reed, were killed. Since that day, Hesseltine’s sister, Buffy Bush, has continued the work in looking to hold accountable those who did it. “I fight for her every day. I fight for her...
News Channel Nebraska
Three juveniles arrested in connection to alleged threats made on social media
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have been investigating alleged threats made on Instagram to schools in the Omaha area, and have arrested three teens in connection to the alleged threats. As of Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., the Omaha Police Department said they had arrested three juveniles for terroristic threats and...
kfornow.com
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
