Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured

Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
Three juveniles arrested in connection to alleged threats made on social media

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have been investigating alleged threats made on Instagram to schools in the Omaha area, and have arrested three teens in connection to the alleged threats. As of Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., the Omaha Police Department said they had arrested three juveniles for terroristic threats and...
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
