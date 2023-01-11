Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see?
NEW ORLEANS – As local law enforcement collects more and more video surveillance footage from public spaces, government agencies are being forced to grapple with whether the public should be allowed to see it. And not everyone is on the same page. “It’s a really tough issue, and most public bodies haven’t figured it out […] The post Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her press conference on Wednesday as part of a weekly series to update the public on Mardi Gras 2023 and other topics of discussion in the city. This includes public safety, sanitation, and economic development.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
Louisiana sheriff’s dept. has destroyed records of alleged officer misconduct for years
NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been unlawfully destroying its deputies’ disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the Sheriff’s Office is facing multiple lawsuits […] The post Louisiana sheriff’s dept. has destroyed records of alleged officer misconduct for years appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WWL-TV
'I just burst into tears' | Woman recounts Interstate shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department is looking into a report of a shooting on Interstate 10 at the Orleans exit. A 20-year-old woman told WWL-TV she was driving on I-10 coming from the east when she heard a strange noise. “I heard very loud noises on...
WDSU
Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
Video of animal abuse in Jefferson Parish sparks investigation
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The video in this story may be graphic for some. An animal abuse case is underway on the Westbank after a video surfaced online of what appears to be two people abusing a dog. We want to warn you the video in this story may...
NOLA.com
Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting
A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
NOLA.com
Victims in Mid-City triple homicide identified by coroner; 15-year-old among the dead
Three people killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Ever Ramirez was 23, and Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio was 27, the coroner said Friday. Dwayne Boutain was 15. He's the second 15-year-old who was fatally shot this month in New Orleans. The...
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he reportedly was shot while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
Child arrested for slashing student at Langston Hughes Academy, NOPD says
A Langston Hughes Academy student is arrested after slashing another student with scissors in class. It is the latest act of violence plaguing the schools in our area.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
JPSO deputies led on chase in Terrytown, search for subjects continue
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the Terrytown area on Terry Parkway and Stumpf Blvd.
NOLA.com
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges
On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
Moreno: Cantrell’s taskforce over looks City Council
Over the weekend City Council member Helena Moreno sent a letter explaining the need for New Orleans to mobilize its leadership to fight the crime problem.
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
WGNO's Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was left with lacerations on the back of his head. Ultimately, Patterson says this horrible incident really made her question how safe her son is at school.
NOLA.com
Advocacy group says New Orleans criminal court may be violating state law in jury summonses
A criminal-justice reform advocacy group told Orleans Parish Criminal District Court officials Thursday that it believes the court has been illegally excluding people previously convicted of felonies from its jury pools. Two years ago, Voice of the Experienced, or VOTE, worked alongside Louisiana state legislators to pass a new law...
