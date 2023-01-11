ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see?

NEW ORLEANS – As local law enforcement collects more and more video surveillance footage from public spaces, government agencies are being forced to grapple with whether the public should be allowed to see it. And not everyone is on the same page. “It’s a really tough issue, and most public bodies haven’t figured it out […] The post Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana sheriff’s dept. has destroyed records of alleged officer misconduct for years

NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been unlawfully destroying its deputies’ disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the Sheriff’s Office is facing multiple lawsuits […] The post Louisiana sheriff’s dept. has destroyed records of alleged officer misconduct for years appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
NOLA.com

Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting

A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he reportedly was shot while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?

Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges

On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...

