For many USA restaurant operators, there have been a number of significant, never before seen or experienced challenges in 2021 and 2022. At the top of that list has been the necessity to reconfigure kitchen operations to support the significant growth in takeout and delivery resulting from the pandemic and at the same time the demands of the ‘i-restaurant’ dining patron. Flexibility is the key. The Retigo combi-oven becomes the perfect solution to create that flexibility for any owner/operator.

9 DAYS AGO