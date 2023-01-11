ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Cold weekend ahead with continued chance for mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A colder weekend is ahead with mountain snow to continue through Saturday morning. Weekend: Decreasing clouds Saturday and chilly... Sunday sunshine. Next Week: Warmer, rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday. The cold front that brought severe weather and a confirmed EF-0 tornado to the area yesterday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be breezy, dry and cooler with times of clouds and sunshine and afternoon readings in the low to middle 50s. NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Colder air in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

NWS confirms Thursday EF0 tornado in Gaston County

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year

Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. A Hough High School parent reached out to WBTV after seeing the report involving students at Highland Renaissance Academy. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 13 hours ago. The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C. ski resorts welcome snow

Downed trees, pockets of power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms. Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds. Updated: 6 hours ago. Colder air in the mountains will bring more snow with temps holding in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as rain and gusty storms are likely on Thursday before colder temperatures and mountain snow wrap up the workweek. Thursday: Heavy rain, strong storms late afternoon/evening. Friday: Snow in the mountains, dry elsewhere. Weekend: Dry, just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Winter Storm Warning for Mountains

Wind damage from yesterday’s storms across the Piedmont. NWS will be conducting a survey in Gaston Co later today for possible tornado damage. Winter Weather Alert for the mountains until 7 am Sat. Up to 2″ of snow below 3500′. 2-6″ of snow above 3500′. Gusts up...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues

Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year. Thousands of people are expected to head to the mountains this weekend to hit the slopes. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is taking a look at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact in the Charlotte area. The 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration airs Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on WBTV and all of WBTV’s streaming apps.
CHARLOTTE, NC

