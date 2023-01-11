Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
WBTV
Sunshine, cold temperatures return this weekend before First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a mostly sunny but cold weekend with gusty winds at times. Expect dry conditions through the MLK holiday along with a warming trend. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday as we track our next chance for rain. Today: Mostly sunny,...
WBTV
Cold weekend ahead with continued chance for mountain snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A colder weekend is ahead with mountain snow to continue through Saturday morning. Weekend: Decreasing clouds Saturday and chilly... Sunday sunshine. Next Week: Warmer, rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday. The cold front that brought severe weather and a confirmed EF-0 tornado to the area yesterday...
WBTV
Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be breezy, dry and cooler with times of clouds and sunshine and afternoon readings in the low to middle 50s. NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Colder air in the...
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Rain, damaging winds possible starting this afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ahead of our next cold front. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: PM rain, severe weather risk. MLK WEEKEND: Will be dry; chilly start, milder end. We’ll start out dry and mild and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s...
NWS confirms Thursday EF0 tornado in Gaston County
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
WBTV
Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year
Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. A Hough High School parent reached out to WBTV after seeing the report involving students at Highland Renaissance Academy. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 13 hours ago. The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to...
WBTV
N.C. ski resorts welcome snow
Downed trees, pockets of power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms. Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds. Updated: 6 hours ago. Colder air in the mountains will bring more snow with temps holding in...
WBTV
Downed trees, pockets of power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms
The snow has impacted some school districts in the mountain communities. Colder air in the mountains will bring more snow with temps holding in the 30s all day long. First Alert Weather Day continues as storms push through. Updated: 19 hours ago. Storms will continue to push through the viewing...
WBTV
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. » CLOSINGS:...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as rain and gusty storms are likely on Thursday before colder temperatures and mountain snow wrap up the workweek. Thursday: Heavy rain, strong storms late afternoon/evening. Friday: Snow in the mountains, dry elsewhere. Weekend: Dry, just...
wccbcharlotte.com
Winter Storm Warning for Mountains
Wind damage from yesterday’s storms across the Piedmont. NWS will be conducting a survey in Gaston Co later today for possible tornado damage. Winter Weather Alert for the mountains until 7 am Sat. Up to 2″ of snow below 3500′. 2-6″ of snow above 3500′. Gusts up...
WBTV
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for N.C. mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties in the N.C. mountains until 3:30 p.m. » CLOSINGS: Full list...
WBTV
National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A team from the National Weather Service (NWS) was called out to Gaston County to check out damage left by last night’s storm. And by the looks of things, they plenty to observe. After a day of work, they were able to confirm that a...
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to determine if a tornado touched down in Gaston County. 2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated: 10 hours ago. Jason was a big part of...
North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
WBTV
Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues
Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year. Thousands of people are expected to head to the mountains this weekend to hit the slopes. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
WBTV
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is taking a look at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact in the Charlotte area. The 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration airs Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on WBTV and all of WBTV’s streaming apps.
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
WBTV
Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been almost three weeks since a frozen pipe caused catastrophic flooding to the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex in Charlotte, leaving more than 80 senior citizens without a home. On Wednesday, those displaced seniors finally had the chance to meet with the apartment’s ownership to...
