Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI
Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance
FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
DeAndra Larkin to keynote Big Brothers, Big Sisters MLK breakfast in Flint
FLINT, MI — DeAndra Larkin will keynote the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Flint. Big Brothers, Big Sisters will focus its discussion and theme around “Navigating New Norms,” encouraging the community to attend on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Another big night for Beecher All-Stater Robert Lee
FLINT – Another game for Beecher’s boys basketball team, another big night for senior Robert Lee. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Union Rec puts twist on American barbeque
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although macaroni and cheese may be its foundation, this Ann Arbor restaurant is putting a Latin twist on its American barbeque. Union Rec, 545 S. Main St., reimagined the former Fingerle Lumber Company space into a bright, festive campground-inspired restaurant that opened in late 2022. Like its industrial-meets-cozy décor, its menu also crashes two concepts together.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
This program offers a fast, free path to becoming a child care teacher in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI - A new program is seeking to remove the cost and time barriers associated with earning a child care certificate or degree. As child care centers in Washtenaw County and across the state seek out employees, including assistant and lead teachers, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College are partnering up for the program.
Marvin Winans to perform at SVSU MLK Celebration, Drum Major community service award recipients named
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- In addition to a keynote address from well-known political analyst, activist, author and former South Carolina state representative, Bakari Sellers, Saginaw Valey State University will be hosting a performance by Detroit pastor and gospel artist Marvin L. Winans at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Celebration.
Chick-fil-A's new Livonia location is open for business!
The restaurant, which is located at 11700 Middlebelt Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m..
See photos as Jackson boys basketball tops Ann Arbor Pioneer
JACKSON, MI -- It was all Jackson on Friday night. The Vikings boys basketball team built a 23-15 halftime lead and exploded in the third quarter to pull away for a 60-40 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer at Jackson High School on Jan. 13. Check out photos from the game...
Genesee County Animal Control cancels vaccine event; Cathy Bissell to sponsor adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Genesee County Animal Control (GCAC) has announced its free vaccine event originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 has been canceled. Animal Control Director Jay Parker emailed MLive-The Flint Journal citing “key personnel getting Covid” as the reason for the change. There is no rescheduled...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
See images as John Glenn High School basketball hosts Garber in doubleheader
BAY CITY, MI - John Glenn High School basketball hosted Garber High School in a doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. It was a big night for both teams and the gym was packed full of fans. However, Garber came out on top in both games. The girls teams faced...
Glenn Wilson to keynote ‘Youth Salute to a King’ on MLK Jr. Day in Flint
FLINT, MI — Glenn Wilson will give the keynote address at “Youth Salute to a King” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Flint Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will host the event beginning at noon Monday, Jan. 16 at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 3502 Lapeer Road.
Flint Housing Commission clarifies what new HUD grant means for River Park
Early headlines surrounding a $500,000 Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant to the Flint Housing Commission (FHC) noted the funding could spell demolition for River Park Townhouses, a public housing complex on Flint’s north side. That’s not exactly accurate. Flint, MI–Recent headlines regarding a HUD grant...
Three solo exhibitions open at Buckham Gallery to kickoff 2023 Flint ARTWALK
FLINT, MI -- Buckham Gallery opens three concurrent solo exhibitions starting Friday, Jan. 13, featuring the works of Guen Montgomery, Whitney Lea Sage and Stephanie Serpick. Guen Montgomery’s installation, Crawl Space, explores the trait of ‘trouble discarding rarely used possessions.’. Crawl Space is a neglected place where things...
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 2