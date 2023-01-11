ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance

FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
FLINT, MI
MLive

DeAndra Larkin to keynote Big Brothers, Big Sisters MLK breakfast in Flint

FLINT, MI — DeAndra Larkin will keynote the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Flint. Big Brothers, Big Sisters will focus its discussion and theme around “Navigating New Norms,” encouraging the community to attend on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Union Rec puts twist on American barbeque

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although macaroni and cheese may be its foundation, this Ann Arbor restaurant is putting a Latin twist on its American barbeque. Union Rec, 545 S. Main St., reimagined the former Fingerle Lumber Company space into a bright, festive campground-inspired restaurant that opened in late 2022. Like its industrial-meets-cozy décor, its menu also crashes two concepts together.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This program offers a fast, free path to becoming a child care teacher in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - A new program is seeking to remove the cost and time barriers associated with earning a child care certificate or degree. As child care centers in Washtenaw County and across the state seek out employees, including assistant and lead teachers, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College are partnering up for the program.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

