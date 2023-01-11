Read full article on original website
Derek Carr buys teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby diamond pendants amid departure from Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr bought teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby diamond pendants as he prepares to leave Las Vegas.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide
Charles Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was found dead seven miles from his home in a Hampton Inn hotel room, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, 2022. His death has been ruled a suicide. According to USA Today, a report from the state medical examiner's...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Chiefs will use something in the playoffs we didn’t expect before the season started
The Kansas City Chiefs truly struck gold this last draft. I mean, they did the one before that with Trey Smith and even the one before that with L’Jarius Sneed. But this one was different. The Chiefs had six rookies play quality snaps the whole season, with Skyy Moore...
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision
Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers fans are trying to unload tickets to the wild-card game in droves
As of Saturday morning, a shocking number of tickets appear to be available according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Houston Texans mock draft 2023: Building a team around C.J. Stroud
The 2023 NFL Draft represents the line sign of hope for the Houston Texans. At a time when the organization
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
NFL announces site for a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game
The NFL has decided where a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game would be played, if needed.
Aaron Donald Named To First Ever NFLPA First Team All-Pro
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named to the National Football League Player Association’s Defense First Team All-Pro. It is the first iteration of an annual All-Pro team from the NFLPA, where only active players are allowed to vote. Active players are only allowed to vote for their own position group and who they line up against. Furthermore, they are not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates. Lastly, players who had missed five or more games as of Week 15 were deemed ineligible.
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers, Fans Prepare for Storm Ahead of Playoff Game Against Seahawks
The 49ers start their quest for a sixth Super Bowl Saturday as they host the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. One of the questions is how much will the storms come into play?. Many fans have traveled from outside the Bay Area to attend Saturday’s game.
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
