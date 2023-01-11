Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named to the National Football League Player Association’s Defense First Team All-Pro. It is the first iteration of an annual All-Pro team from the NFLPA, where only active players are allowed to vote. Active players are only allowed to vote for their own position group and who they line up against. Furthermore, they are not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates. Lastly, players who had missed five or more games as of Week 15 were deemed ineligible.

1 DAY AGO