Kansas City, MO

The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BET

Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide

Charles Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was found dead seven miles from his home in a Hampton Inn hotel room, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, 2022. His death has been ruled a suicide. According to USA Today, a report from the state medical examiner's...
RALEIGH, NC
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Comeback

Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision

Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Aaron Donald Named To First Ever NFLPA First Team All-Pro

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named to the National Football League Player Association’s Defense First Team All-Pro. It is the first iteration of an annual All-Pro team from the NFLPA, where only active players are allowed to vote. Active players are only allowed to vote for their own position group and who they line up against. Furthermore, they are not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates. Lastly, players who had missed five or more games as of Week 15 were deemed ineligible.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

