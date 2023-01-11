League’s Lunar Revel gets an actual cinematic, but fans still aren’t satisfied following season 2023 video disappointment

Read full article on original website
Ornn’s win rate skyrockets in League’s new season thanks to stealth changes
Season 13 officially began on Jan. 10 and 11 worldwide for all League of Legends fans. As we’re all still testing the ranked waters looking for the best meta picks, Ornn’s win rate has skyrocketed thanks to stealth changes. League’s latest patch, Patch 13.1, was released on Jan....
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
League players already slamming Jax’s mid-scope update one day into new patch
Jax is an old League of Legends champion and there’s no doubt he and his pizza feet were in desperate need of an update. With Patch 13.1 Riot Games granted Jax mains their wish and shipped Jax’s mid-scope update which was, to say the least, met with general dissatisfaction.
Save Demacia in new leaked Riot Forge game starring Sylas
It looks like Riot Forge is working on a new game, according to leak today. “The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” has been reportedly leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, according to Twitter user osevno. In the game, players supposedly play as Sylas to save Demacia....
Overwatch 2 players pick best and worst tanks in Season 2 and it seems there’s one clear loser
Overwatch 2 has an evergrowing list of heroes for competitive gamers to test out. There are currently 11 tanks to take control of in OW2 and every player has their favorite. Players might watch the competitive scene and follow in the pro’s footsteps, but sometimes you just want to play a hero you find the most fun.
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
A full year in advance, Riot promises champion-led cinematic for 2024 League season start
Riot Games has promised a “champion-led” cinematic for the start of the 2024 League of Legends ranked season. The announcement came earlier today when League producers Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon issued a nearly eight-minute-long update to the League community regarding what the team is currently working on.
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’
Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
Overwatch 2 dev confirms that Sombra will be getting changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Sombra is having a tough time fitting into the current meta, especially after she was nerfed in Season Two. Now, developers seem to be planning some buffs for Season Three. A mid-season balance patch in November nerfed Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra. Unfortunately, the...
‘Embarrassing’: ImperialHal thinks Apex devs made big mistake with Horizon shadow nerfs
Apex Legends players were surprised to learn Horizon received a shadow nerf—that is, a nerf not mentioned in the patch notes—when they logged into the client on Jan. 10. The shadow nerf makes Horizon shoot less accurately when using Gravity Lift. In the past, hitting shots was a piece of cake. After the patch, it was noticeably harder.
Fighter sustain, ADC satisfaction, Grievous Wounds all on Riot’s radar for next League update
When it comes to balance, League of Legends is far from being a perfectly tuned game. Luckily, lead League designer Matt Leung-Harrison and the rest of the team are tirelessly working on addressing the community’s most pressing pet peeves, and here’s the list of changes coming to the game with Patch 13.2.
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
A neglected League item will receive well-needed buff in Patch 13.2
Despite AD carries enjoying the meta in League of Legends after the Durability Patch from May 2022, they have fallen behind the curve after Preseason 13 went live on Nov. 16 with tanks and bruisers becoming unkillable monsters. So, Riot is slowly but surely buffing AD carries back to relevance with small-scope buffs, and now buffs to one of their favorite items.
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
Zekken and Sentinels already in VCT mid-season form with the ultimate disrespect on TSM
Heading into the VALORANT Champions Tour’s first year of franchising, few teams are as interesting as Sentinels. Following a disappointing end to last year’s VCT season in which the team slumped out of Berlin and failed to even qualify for Champions, Sentinels blew up their roster and signed an intriguing mix of players for 2023.
VALORANT animator reveals how they landed on the ‘best’ version of the dangerous alien-like Araxys skinline
Before VALORANT’s Araxys skinline truly shined with its extraterrestrial, life-like animations, the game’s animation team played with various iterations of the physics to find what exactly could fit that out-of-this-world feeling of the thematic line of cosmetics. Billy Vu Lam, principal animator on VALORANT at Riot Games, offered...
ChatGPT thinks Faker’s ‘God Fist’ play in League is his best ever—but it never happened
There are several incredible plays we could rank as the best in Faker’s legendary career in League of Legends esports. When consulting ChatGPT, however, the artificial intelligence named a play that the G.O.A.T has never done. The play ChatGPT thought of is one that Faker supposedly made in 2013...
