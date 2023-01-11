Read full article on original website
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Why I'm running for Des Moines City Council
RJ Miller is an advocate, activist, and executive director of Greater Opportunities Inc, a Des Moines-based nonprofit. He was an independent candidate for the Iowa House in 2022. I'm running for the at-large Des Moines City Council seat now held by Carl Voss, because I believe the council needs more...
iowapublicradio.org
State board approves new STEM-focused charter school in Des Moines
The Iowa State Board of Education has approved a new charter school for Des Moines that will be the first in the state to work with an outside management company. The organizers behind Horizon Science Academy believe it can improve learning for students currently struggling at their neighborhood schools. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
Private school vouchers could impact rural schools if passed
HUBBARD, Iowa — The Superintendent of the South Hardin Schools likes some of what Governor Reynolds proposed in her State of the State Speech, but not everything. The South Hardin High School is run by two districts, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe. Dr. Adam Zellmer is Superintendent over both districts. He said taking away public school […]
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus
A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack
You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
KIMT
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
KCCI.com
Des Moines council member tells Git'N Go to 'be a good neighbor'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A request for a zoning change next to a Git'N Go on Euclid Avenue turned into an airing of grievances on Monday, as a Des Moines City Council member pressed the convenience store about a series of neighborhood complaints. The location at 816 E. Euclid...
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
Des Moines Business Record
Values of Polk County’s residential properties expected to jump a record 22%
Residential property owners in Polk County this spring will experience sharp increases in the value of their properties, the county’s assessor said. The area’s strong residential real estate market, coupled with low interest rates for home mortgages, has fueled the increase in valuations, which are expected to increase an average of 22% countywide, said Randy Ripperger, the county’s assessor.
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Hummingbirds in Des Moines gets $1 million investment
Businesses have more distractions to compete with to grab your attention, but investors are betting big on a local business that believes everyday people are the key to advertising.Driving the news: Hummingbirds, a Des Moines-based content creation business, announced on Tuesday they received over $1 million in seed funding to expand. Their goal is to launch in 30 new cities this year. State of play: Hummingbirds was started in 2018 by Emily Steele. Now there are five full-time employees and two contractors.The business name is also what they call a group of everyday, local people that businesses can tap to...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
KBOE Radio
KNOXVILLE POLICE RESPONDS TO ONLINE THREATS AGAINST KCSD, MARION COUNTY COURTHOUSE
KNOXVILLE — Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the FBI made Knoxville Police Officers aware of online threats of violence made to Knoxville Community Schools, Marion County Courthouse, unnamed institutions within Knoxville, as well as named and unnamed persons within our community. Through a thorough investigation...
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection
An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
