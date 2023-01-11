Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘RHOSLC’ Fans Call Out Bravo for ‘Cutting’ Dramatic Scenes of Jen Shah
Viewers of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are convinced Bravo has cut out scenes of Jen Shah and her co-star Danna Bui-Negrete getting into a dramatic argument. A clip of the Bravo stars having a heated debate was teased in the trailer for the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), but during Wednesday evening's season finale, the footage was never shown.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s ‘Big Interest in Arts and Culture’
Big dreams! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is exploring her passions and has taken “a big interest in arts and culture,” a source told Us Weekly — which is why the mother-daughter duo was spotted having coffee with actor Paul Mescal. “Angie’s very...
Ryan Lochte Is the Worst Part of ‘The Traitors’
There’s a handful of things and people in pop culture right now that are impossible for me to care about. Yet Hollywood and social media insist I should feel otherwise.There’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the entire British Monarchy, this rather pathetic era of Brad Pitt, Balenciaga, Emily Ratajkowksi’s dating life, James Cameron, Candace Cameron Bure and, now, thanks to my new favorite reality show The Traitors, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)For the uninitiated, The Traitors is an addictive reality competition that has similar rules to the party game Mafia. The series originated in the Netherlands. And now, thanks...
