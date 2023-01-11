Birdkeepers at an aviary found a surprise in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 when they checked on Julie, a cockatoo, California sheriff’s officials reported. Someone had cut open her wire habitat and absconded with the 35-year-old umbrella cockatoo at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

