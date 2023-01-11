Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Giants Wild Card Preview: Opponent Q&A on Xavier McKinney, WRs, More
Ahead of Sunday's wild card round game between the Vikings and Giants, we got the inside perspective on New York from Giants Country's Patricia Traina. (You can find my answers to Traina's questions here). What are some points of emphasis for the Giants this week after coming up just short...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Chargers at Jaguars
DUUUUVALLLLL! Postseason football is back in Jacksonville for the first time since, you guessed it, the Blake Bortles era. This time around, the Jags actually have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, although he still has a lot to prove. I get Justin Herbert is a stud in his own right but something about Brandon Staley coaching the Chargers has me going with the home dog here.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer
Walker Howard, one of the more coveted quarterback recruits a year ago, is leaving LSU and entering the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game
FOX may have inadvertently introduced the football world to Brock Purdy’s nickname. After Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo during the regular season, we quickly learned of the former 7th-round pick’s nickname “Big C–k Brock.” The nickname isn’t extremely well known, but that was until the 49ers’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.... The post FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury not interested in OC openings
It doesn’t appear that Kliff Kingsbury, fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, is currently interested in
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?
JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?. Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday. The report further...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nixon, Alexander Selected to AP All-Pro Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – How good was Keisean Nixon as the Green Bay Packers’ kickoff returner? So good that he needed only 12 games to earn first-team All-Pro honors. Nixon was Green Bay’s only first-team selection on The Associated Press’ annual All-Pro team, which was released on Friday. The AP team is considered the official All-Pro team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Not Happy About All-Pro Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one player earn a place in the 2022 AP All-Pro teams, but not everyone agrees it should've been just one representative. Minkah Fitzpatrick finished off his season honors with his second All-Pro selection of the year, earning both the AP and NFLPA's First-Team selections.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans’ McNair Jokes About ‘One-and-Done’ Coaches Amid Coaching Search
After firing David Culley and Lovie Smith in back-to-back seasons after each only coached one year for the franchise, Texans owner Cal McNair cracked a joke on Houston sports radio on Friday related to the team’s coaching search. McNair joined the Payne & Pendergast show on Sports Radio 610...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Block Falcons Request to Interview Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Atlanta Falcons have begun their search for a defensive coordinator in the wake of Dean Pees' retirement - and they've looked to the Denver Broncos for a potential solution. The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same role in Atlanta, replacing Pees...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?
When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
Comments / 0