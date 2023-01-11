Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Los Angeles County proclaims local emergency for homelessness
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed a local emergency for homelessness in the county, which will remain in effect until its termination is made by the board. The motion authored by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, and Kathryn Barger, 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley,...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach City Council members clash over state affordable housing mandates
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Newly elected Huntington Beach City Council members want to fight state housing mandates, but a new letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development indicates the agency is willing to take the matter to court. Huntington Beach has been ordered to build 13,368...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
signalscv.com
Our View | Fentanyl Town Hall: Our Thanks
This was not the end of the conversation. But we are hopeful, and grateful for the information and dialogue that was shared Thursday night in the Fentanyl Town Hall we hosted at the Canyon Country Community Center. About 150 community members turned out in person, and more than 5,000 more...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita opens its second inclusive play area at West Creek Park
What was once a pile of dirt and an idea has been completed — and children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley can now enjoy the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park in Valencia, announced Santa Clarita city officials. The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a...
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands
In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
Santana: Orange County’s Era of Astroturf Elected Officials is Over
Orange County residents enter this year in a unique position to hold their elected officials accountable like never before, with the region turning into one of the nation’s most competitive political environments. With voter registration numbers now tilting toward Democrats and away from both Republicans and nonpartisan voters, it’s...
LA Council Members Call for Permanent Tenant Protections by End of January
A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s front line against fentanyl
Olivia Flores misses the hugs from her baby brother the most. Her tearful share to about 150 or so parents and other concerned residents gathered Thursday for the Fentanyl Town Hall demonstrated the purpose behind the gathering at the Canyon Country Community Center. Members of the community were worried and...
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
foxla.com
Kevin de León addresses City Council for the first time in months
LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports...
One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared
The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
California storms boosting OC's water supply past capacity to capture all that rain
Rainfall captured this season has provided enough water to Orange County to supply 220,000 people for a year.
OC Power Authority Rates Fall Below Edison for the First Time
Some Orange County residents could see their electric rates dip below Southern California Edison’s for the first time this month after the county’s green power agency approved new rates. However, the vast majority of the agency’s customers won’t see their rates dip below Edison’s costs.
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
