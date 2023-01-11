ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Los Angeles County proclaims local emergency for homelessness

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed a local emergency for homelessness in the county, which will remain in effect until its termination is made by the board. The motion authored by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, and Kathryn Barger, 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Our View | Fentanyl Town Hall: Our Thanks

This was not the end of the conversation. But we are hopeful, and grateful for the information and dialogue that was shared Thursday night in the Fentanyl Town Hall we hosted at the Canyon Country Community Center. About 150 community members turned out in person, and more than 5,000 more...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sunnews.org

City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier

The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
SEAL BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita’s front line against fentanyl

Olivia Flores misses the hugs from her baby brother the most. Her tearful share to about 150 or so parents and other concerned residents gathered Thursday for the Fentanyl Town Hall demonstrated the purpose behind the gathering at the Canyon Country Community Center. Members of the community were worried and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Kevin de León addresses City Council for the first time in months

LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports...
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024

Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

