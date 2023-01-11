Read full article on original website
Sandra Gallimore
3d ago
Manslaughter, That's what I would Charge her with. You don't play around with things In your car or phones or whatever you concentrate on the road and Everything around you.
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Salem fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to a hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street. According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded to the reported structure fire around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage. One person...
lootpress.com
Elderly woman dead after crashing into power pole on Rt. 20
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motorist was pronounced dead Friday evening following a vehicle accident on WV Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Friday, January 13, 2023, just before 6:00pm, Fayette County 911 Center reported a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 in the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County.
WSET
90-year-old man dead, woman charged following crash on Route 11 in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 90-year-old man is dead following a crash in Pulaski County on Monday afternoon. At 3:34 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. They said a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was driving...
pcpatriot.com
Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11
At 3:34 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 on Draper’s Mountain close to a half-mile north of Route 766 . A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River Saturday
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office, a male body was found in the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No...
Man charged with murder after deputies find deceased body inside burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Deputies find a deceased body inside a burning vehicle. Wythe County Sheriff’s Department says on January 13, 2023, at around 3:47 am, first responders received a call of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road in the Rural Retreat community. When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle on fire and a deceased body inside.
993thex.com
Woman charged with reckless driving following fatal crash in Pulaski
A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, VA Monday resulted in one fatality and reckless driving charges against a woman. A report from Virginia State Police says the crash happened in Pulaski at around 3:30 PM on Lee Highway near the intersection of Honaker Road. A vehicle driven by Monica C....
Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday. According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in […]
WSET
Body found in burning car; man charged with first-degree murder: Wytheville Sheriff
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On January 13 just before 4 a.m., first responders arrived at a burning car on Saint Paul Church Road in Wytheville, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said. Inside the burning car they found a dead body. A suspect was identified after WCSO had collected...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Wythe County murder
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man is behind bars and has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Wythe County Friday, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said around 3:47 a.m., first responders received a call of a fire at 403 Saint...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a home on Wenesday, Jan. 11. Police say they went to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they got to the home they found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
dcnewsnow.com
Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire
A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
Pipestem Assistant Fire Chief passes away after battle with cancer
PIPESTEM, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Summers County emergency personnel are mourning the loss of a beloved comrade this week following the passing of Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief and Treasurer Harold Meadows on Wednesday night. The news came Thursday morning through an announcement from Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department...
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke home a total loss after Thursday morning fire
UPDATE 1/12 11:38 A.M.: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire on the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW. on Thursday morning was an accident. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a house fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Crews say when they got to the home they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.
Police ID SWVA body as missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
