Zendaya Scores First Golden Globe Win For ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya won her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for her role as Rue Bennett on the gutsy, young-adult drama, Euphoria . However, the star of the hit HBO series was unable to attend the live event due to prior work commitments.

She took to social media to accept her award.

“I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor,” wrote the 26-year-old. “To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply.”

The former Disney star later thanked her entire Euphoria family and of course, the fans. “…Without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight♥️”

Zendaya last attended the Golden Globes in 2016 and was snubbed twice —once for Euphoria during its first season and again in 2021 for her performance in Netflix original film, Malcolm & Marie .

When speaking with ELLE in 2019 on her portrayal as Rue, the “Replay” singer shared, “I think ‘Euphoria’ taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities, because I doubted myself a lot. I was looking for something to prove I can do it,” she said. “ Euphoria served as that, in the healthiest way.”