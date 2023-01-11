Panhandle Mental Health Guide hosts pet mascot contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance are now accepting submissions for its Panhandle Mental Health Guide pet mascot contest.

According to a news release, Texas Panhandle residents are invited to submit a photo showcasing their pet and sharing how the pet has helped their mental health journey. A winner will have a chance to become the mascot of the guide. All types of pets are invited to enter the contest.

Officials said submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 27. The release said finalists will be determined by a public vote on Facebook and one winner will be selected by a committee of judges. The owner of the winning pet mascot will receive a pet photo session along with an illustrated pet portrait.

Officials with the guide said pets make “a significant impact” on mental health in various ways, including:

Reducing stress and anxiety;

Encouraging a more active lifestyle;

Adding structure to the day;

Supporting social skills and building relationships;

Providing emotional support, companionship and unconditional love.

For more information about the guide, and for information about how to enter the contest, visit the guide’s website.