Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Dog urine, human remains, and plea deal: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Two students from Palm Beach Central killed in Palm Springs shooting. There are extra security and counselors on hand following the deaths of two students from Palm Beach Central High School. The school...
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
cw34.com
'We feel unsafe:' Neighbors remain concerned over triple deadly shooting in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — As Palm Springs police continue to review evidence and piece together what led up to the shooting that killed three young people Wednesday night, the mystery and gun violence is frustrating neighbors. Alberto Jordat expressed his concerns during a Palm Springs Village Hall Council...
cw34.com
Police confirm two murder victims were Palm Beach Central High School students
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the triple homicide in Palm Springs Wednesday night. Police have now confirmed two of those young men were students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. They were shot to death during an incident, that police say might...
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
cw34.com
Police activity in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
cw34.com
Missing man from Lake Worth found
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing man out of Lake Worth has been found. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, William Diaz, 72, walked away from his home in Golf Colony Court on Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. On Jan. 13, officers with the Miami...
cw34.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video of reckless drivers from other counties. Deputies say, these criminals are using a new and dangerous tactics to avoid law enforcement. Thieves use...
cw34.com
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
cw34.com
Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County tragedy increases interest in Project Lifesaver program
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The recent death of a missing nonverbal girl, 6, with autism in Palm Beach County has sparked interest in a device that aims to help track down people who tend to wander or get lost. Law enforcement from Palm Beach County to the...
cw34.com
Ulta Beauty in Tradition hit again, robbers targeting expensive fragrances
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to Port St. Lucie Police, Ulta Beauty in Tradition has now been robbed more than seven times over the last year. In fact, Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted nationwide in recent months. The alluring scent of money is irresistible to robbers looking to profit.
cw34.com
Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
cw34.com
Two students from Palm Beach Central die in 'off-campus incident'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — There are extra security and counselors on hand following the deaths of two students from Palm Beach Central High School. The school district said two students died in an off-campus incident on Wednesday. The district did not give any information about the incident. The news...
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
cw34.com
Cold weather shelter opening in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As cold weather continues in our area, people in Stuart have a way to stay warm. A cold weather shelter will open at 10th Street Community Center on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. The shelter will close the following morning at 8 a.m.
cw34.com
Migrant landing near downtown Miami
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
