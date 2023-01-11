Crime Reports: Profanity graffitied on Abilene shed, lots of reports of domestic violence

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

600 block of Westwood Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect reported he allowed a homeless woman to stay at his apartment for the past two days and claimed she stole a document after an argument.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported that documents were forged by a known suspect.

4500 block of Antilley Road – Harassment

A victim was harassed by several known students.

3700 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

5000 block of Highway 277 S – Theft of Property

A fast-food chain director reported theft of cash.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

2700 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her while they were in a dating relationship.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim contacted police to report her aunt was harassing her.

1200 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect damaged a vehicle then fled the scene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

700 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported someone spray painted profanity on the back wall of her shed.

Arrests

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Baker was contacted in public while acting intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Robert Camron – Criminal Trespass

Camron was contacted at an apartment and arrested for trespassing.

Felix Soliz – Warrant

Soliz was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Alejandro Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

David Moreno – Warrant

Moreno was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Felipe Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence

Rodriguez is accused of dragging his girlfriend by her shirt and hair and he also admitted to grabbing her.

Kushab Gyawali – Assault Family Violence

Gyawali is accused of grabbing his wife during an argument and leaving bruises.

Jessie Brown – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Brown was contacted during a traffic stop for having expired tags and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Brandi Gomez – Assault Family Violence

Gomez was contacted in reference to a disturbance involving an assault where he is accused of causing visible injury and property damage. She was also aggressive toward officers.

Paul Maddux – Possession of Controlled Substance

Maddux was contacted for failing to signal and having no license plate light and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Michelle Horling – Public Intoxication, Consuming Alcohol

Horling was contacted at a store after showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

