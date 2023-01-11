ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGgti_0kBAvBes00

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say a woman was held against her will at an address on the east side of the city.

Officers were unable to tell News 4 the specific street where this took place. They did say they went to the scene, responding to an alleged domestic incident, on Tuesday night, just after 11 p.m.

According to police, they forced their way inside, where 40-year-old Khalif Swanson, Jr. was found.

“Further investigation determined the female victim was being held inside the residence against her will,” police wrote.

Swanson was charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated family offense and harassment. He was taken to the city jail to await arraignment.

Evan Anstey

