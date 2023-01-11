ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Missing Wichita teenager found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
ANDOVER, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested

A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita mother charged after children found home alone, kitchen on fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone. Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
WICHITA, KS

