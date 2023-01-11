Read full article on original website
Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder in October crash
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd St East.
Wichita woman arrested, accused of attempted murder in eight-vehicle crash: official
The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was “not properly restrained” when the woman caused multiple accidents and then flipped, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Verdict reached in trial of man charged in hotel murder over drugs, failed CashApp payment
Authorities have said the fatal shooting happened at the east Wichita hotel after Patricio Gomez got mad when Michael Martinez’s $60 CashApp payment didn’t go through.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita teenager found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
2-year-old accidentally shoots mother in north Wichita, police say
The mother was taken to the hospital before she and the father were arrested.
Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt
Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.
KAKE TV
Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in west Wichita gas station robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone can help them find a man who used a board to rob a west Wichita convenience store. Surveillance video from just outside the PE gas station at Central and Ridge Road shows what happened on December 20 at 8:45 in the morning.
Wichita woman pleads guilty in motorcyclist’s DUI crash death, faces possible prison time
Witnesses told authorities Lila Garcia hit 32-year-old Alberto Ortiz Carrasco with a car at Pawnee and Woodlawn on Aug. 11, 2021, then immediately drove off.
classiccountry1070.com
Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested
A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial
Officer Andrew Barnett was off-duty when he allegedly threatened a clerk who refused to rent him a vehicle with vouchers and a credit card he didn’t have with him.
WPD arrest suspect for solicitation of a child
Wichita Police have arrested a man after complaints that a suspect was soliciting children for sex. Around 07:35 p.m. Wednesday, Officers were flagged down
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
KWCH.com
Wichita mother charged after children found home alone, kitchen on fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone. Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick...
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
Prosecutors charge Wichita mom who left young boys, baby girl, home alone to Christmas shop
A fire started while the mother was gone, filling the house with smoke. Luck led two Wichita police officers to find and rescue the kids on their way to another address.
KWCH.com
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
