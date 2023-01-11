ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQXmv_0kBAu6Mh00

UPDATE:

The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified the cause of the partial street shutdown. There is no danger to the public, according to authorities.

Investigators on scene said officers called for the mental health check saw a gun in the house, at which point their superior officer ordered them to leave. They say there is no criminal behavior suspected.

The area remains locked down out of precaution. Police said they are moving slowly and communicating with the individual, who is threatening to harm themselves, to resolve the situation.

The street runs between West Ave. and Chili Ave. and is closed starting at the intersection of Darien St. and Chili Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4sG7_0kBAu6Mh00
Police at the intersection of Darien St. and Chili Ave. (Eric Schedlbauer / News 8 WROC)

Location

