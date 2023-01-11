Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Latest Lakers rumors reveal a lot about who the team may trade for
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away and with that comes a slew of Los Angeles Lakers rumors. The Lakers are the most prominent team in the entire league and are absolutely a team to watch as it pertains to the deadline. It has been a rollercoaster...
New Mexico vs. San Diego State prediction and odds for Saturday, January 14th (Trust Lobos on road?)
The marquee matchup of the Saturday Mountain West slate is New Mexico taking the trip to San Diego State in hopes of stopping a bit of a slide after a 14-0 start. The Lobos have dropped two of their last three games in Mountain West play and now face the best team in the conference in San Diego State, who is 4-0 in league play including impressive wins at UNLV and against Nevada on Tuesday.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Los Angeles Lakers: 5 potential trade packages for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve at the trade deadline and don’t have many assets to trade. Perhaps the best asset to trade from a contract standpoint is Patrick Beverley, who is making $13 million on an expiring contract. Beverley himself may not have a massive amount...
Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era
There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Clippers' Struggles
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard believes the effort is there, but the execution is not
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0