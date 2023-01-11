‘An Ichabod at heart’ — JuliAnn Mazachek returns to Washburn University as 15th president

When JuliAnn Mazachek left Washburn University in spring 2022, she wasn’t sure she’d ever get to come back to a school she’d called home for the past 30 years.

The longtime Washburn professor, dean, foundation provost and ultimately provost had long been a well-loved and prominent leader on campus, so it came as somewhat of a shock when she left last spring to become the president at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

But less than a year later, Mazachek is back home.

The Washburn University Board of Regents on Wednesday formally selected Mazachek as the university’s 15th president. She will be the first woman to serve as the university’s head.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever get the opportunity to serve the university in this capacity, and I am thrilled to be able to do that,” Mazachek said. “It’s been a dream for many years, and I’m very excited to be able to do that here.”

JuliAnn Mazachek will succeed Jerry Farley as Washburn University president

She will succeed Jerry Farley, who she had served beside during his 25-year presidency until she left the institution last spring. Farley himself announced his retirement later that spring, although he has continued to serve the university as a president emeritus since his Sept. 30 retirement . He wasn't present at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Before leaving Washburn, Mazachek had most recently served as the university's vice president of academic affairs and de facto provost since 2016. She first arrived to Washburn University in 1992 as an assistant professor of accounting, later becoming the dean of the School of Business.

In 2002, Mazachek became the president and CEO of the Washburn University Foundation and Alumni Association. Her successor there, Marshall Meek, has also served as Washburn University's interim president since Farley's retirement.

The Regents, in selecting Mazachek as university president, noted her loyalty and reputation as a dynamic leader on campus.

“We, the board, felt she could step into this position and just keep the train moving without having to learn all the new ropes and people, which can be difficult for anyone coming into a position like this,” said board vice chair John Dietrick.

Board chair Shelly Buhler said the board’s goal ever since it began its search process was to find the best candidate, and Mazachek fit the criteria it developed of someone who was community-minded, collaborative, innovative, bold, visionary and communicative.

“With confidence, I say that we found someone who checks all those boxes, and in addition, she is an Ichabod at heart,” Buhler said.

JuliAnn Mazachek’s one-year detour from Washburn led to better appreciation for university

With a year as a university president under her belt, Mazachek said she’s learned that many other institutions face the same headwinds of enrollment that Washburn has grappled with in the past decade.

“Our students are changing, and our demographics are changing,” the native Topekan told reporters. “We’re determining how to best serve those students of the future, whether it’s how we offer courses or certain degree programs, or how they get ready for work and careers. We’re challenged just the same as any institution in higher ed, and we’ll be working on that as our highest priority.”

While Mazachek will start Feb. 1, the Regents chair and vice chair will still need to negotiate a contract with her in the coming weeks. The board would likely ratify that contract at its next regular meeting in early February.

Even though she spent less than a year away from Washburn, Mazachek said she still appreciates that time and leadership experience.

“I wouldn’t have written the story that way, but it ended up being a great story," the president-to-be said, "and it gave me an opportunity to appreciate Washburn more than I already did.”

