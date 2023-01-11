Read full article on original website
WEAR
Residents, business owners concerned by barriers on Cervantes Street in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The barriers which were installed on Cervantes Street in Pensacola has many residents and business owners living around them concerned. They were installed earlier this year by the Florida Department of Transportation. Their goal was to prevent people from jaywalking across the street and improve safety.
WEAR
Night flying operations near Eglin Air Force Base scheduled for Jan. 17-19
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Residents near Eglin Air Force Base may experience aircraft noise during the night next week. From Jan. 17-19, the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadrons will be conducting night flying operations in the area. Operations will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. For...
WEAR
Pensacola Beach Boardwalk shops gear up for 'shoulder season'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida businesses that rely heavily on tourists are gearing up for the "shoulder season." That's the timespan between the area's peak summer season and winter offseason. Many business owners are now looking forward to spring. Boardwalk shops on Pensacola Beach are no exception. They are preparing...
WEAR
City of Pensacola Transition Team releases report highlighting city recommendations
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola Transition Team has released it's final report to Mayor D.C. Reeves Friday. The report includes recommendations for the mayor as he establishes city priorities and develops a strategic vision for Pensacola's future. The city says a culmination of several months of research went...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons invites public to Gun Violence Round Table
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff Chip Simmons will host an Escambia County Gun Violence Round Table on Wednesday. It will be held at the Brownsville Community Center located at 3200 W. Desoto St. in Pensacola at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be heard until 6 p.m., followed by the round...
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
WEAR
Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties open cold weather shelters this weekend
Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will have cold weather shelters open Saturday and Sunday for the homeless or the heatless. The cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will be held at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church located at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. To stay at this shelter you...
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled
The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
WEAR
Officials prepare for opening of new Santa Rosa County Courthouse
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the final move-in day at the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The new building on Avalon boulevard officially opens to the public Tuesday. It will house courtrooms and court offices, as well as the Clerk of Court offices. Staffers are looking forward...
WEAR
Escambia County business owner fights for ability to serve alcohol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A few dozen feet is what is preventing an Escambia County man from expanding his business. Daniel Demeter owns The Grid Arcade off of North Pace Boulevard. The county is not allowing him to sell beer inside the arcade, because his business is within a thousand...
WEAR
Community weighs in on public building plan in Brentwood Park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new Escambia County tax collector's office could be built on a public park. Plans are underway to use the land at a park in Brentwood. The planning board approved the rezoning of the land and now the project moves to commissioners for approval. However, some...
WEAR
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
WEAR
Escambia County commissioners set to discuss use of $4M to address homelessness
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- $4 million dollars, that's how much money Escambia County has to fight the growing issue of homelessness. That funding is from the federal government. The county received it last year, but they haven't touch it yet. According to the Escambia County Commission chairman, they will be...
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
WEAR
Escambia County School Board to address charter proposal for Warrington Middle School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The future of Warrington Middle School remains uncertain ahead of a school board meeting Thursday night to address the issue. It's still unclear what Warrington Middle School like will look like next fall, whether or not a charter company has secured their place remains up to the state Department of Education.
WEAR
City of Crestview to host Overdose Summit
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Next week, the City of Crestview is hosting an Overdose Summit. The city is partnering with "Project Opioid" and the Northwest Florida League of Cities for this all-day event. It was originally scheduled last September, but was postponed several times. It's now set for next Wednesday, Jan....
WEAR
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
WEAR
Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant to host 'Charity Fish Fry' honoring Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant is hosting a "Charity Fish Fry" in honor of Okaloosa County fallen deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton. The fish fry is set to take place Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Okaloosa County Administration Building located at 1250 N. Eglin Pkwy. in Shalimar.
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
WEAR
LIST: Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Gulf Coast
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered with events along the Gulf Coast starting this weekend into the MLK Day holiday on Monday. Pensacola's MLK Day commemorations will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. Monday morning. The line up will start at the intersection of Spring...
