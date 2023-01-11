ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Pensacola Beach Boardwalk shops gear up for 'shoulder season'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida businesses that rely heavily on tourists are gearing up for the "shoulder season." That's the timespan between the area's peak summer season and winter offseason. Many business owners are now looking forward to spring. Boardwalk shops on Pensacola Beach are no exception. They are preparing...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled

The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Officials prepare for opening of new Santa Rosa County Courthouse

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the final move-in day at the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The new building on Avalon boulevard officially opens to the public Tuesday. It will house courtrooms and court offices, as well as the Clerk of Court offices. Staffers are looking forward...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Community weighs in on public building plan in Brentwood Park

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new Escambia County tax collector's office could be built on a public park. Plans are underway to use the land at a park in Brentwood. The planning board approved the rezoning of the land and now the project moves to commissioners for approval. However, some...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

City of Crestview to host Overdose Summit

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Next week, the City of Crestview is hosting an Overdose Summit. The city is partnering with "Project Opioid" and the Northwest Florida League of Cities for this all-day event. It was originally scheduled last September, but was postponed several times. It's now set for next Wednesday, Jan....
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...

