Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man for illegally possessing a handgun
On January 12, 2023, State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21, of Schenectady, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. On January 12, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Trooper stopped a vehicle on...
PD: Schenectady man arrested for ghost gun
State police arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21 of Schenectady on January 12. Ortega Sanjurjo allegedly had an illegal, unserialized "ghost" gun.
WRGB
Fourth suspect sentenced in shooting that killed bystander Ieasha Merritt
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man sentenced Friday in connection to a gun fight that killed an innocent bystander. Tevin Alvarez pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of Ieasha Merritt. He's facing a sentence of 20 years to life behind bars. Investigators say Alvarez and two other gunmen...
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant
Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Third man charged in Johnstown bank robbery conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announces the arrest of Brian Tierney, 29 of Rustburg, Virginia on January 13. Tierney was allegedly one of three involved in the planning of a bank robbery in Johnstown.
WNYT
School bus cameras capture shocking violations as cars pass
Albany County is urging schools to take adopt new safety measures, after showing alarming video of drivers illegally passing a school bus. County Executive Dan McCoy showed how its new bus safety program is working, for the first time since it was launched last September. See some of the shocking...
NYSP conduct raid at NY Troopers PBA headquarters
New York State Police's Special Investigations Unit conducted a search at the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
WNYT
Third person charged in alleged bank robbery plan
A third person is now charged in what the feds are calling a plan to carry out a bank robbery in Johnstown. Brian Tierney of Virginia is the latest to be charged. A criminal complaint accuses Tierney of agreeing to and planning to commit an armed robbery at a bank in Johnstown with two other people.
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case
A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
State Police: Vehicle on I-88 struck bobcat hung from overpass
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway. State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 […]
Albany Police warn of spike in car thefts citywide
Albany Police said they have seen a spike in car thefts across the city recently.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
PD: Saugerties woman arrested for property damage
Saugerties police arrested Jennifer N. Gassenheimer, 43 on January 11. Gassenheimer was allegedly involved in causing damage to property on Starjem Drive in May 2022.
WNYT
Fake $100 bills found circulating in Gloversville
Fake $100 bills are popping up on North Main Street in Gloversville, warn police. The bills specifically say they are “for motion picture purposes,” and have no legal value. They also feel different. If you see one, police say to just throw them in the trash.
WNYT
Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car
A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
