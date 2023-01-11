ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

School bus cameras capture shocking violations as cars pass

Albany County is urging schools to take adopt new safety measures, after showing alarming video of drivers illegally passing a school bus. County Executive Dan McCoy showed how its new bus safety program is working, for the first time since it was launched last September. See some of the shocking...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Third person charged in alleged bank robbery plan

A third person is now charged in what the feds are calling a plan to carry out a bank robbery in Johnstown. Brian Tierney of Virginia is the latest to be charged. A criminal complaint accuses Tierney of agreeing to and planning to commit an armed robbery at a bank in Johnstown with two other people.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State Police: Vehicle on I-88 struck bobcat hung from overpass

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway. State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fake $100 bills found circulating in Gloversville

Fake $100 bills are popping up on North Main Street in Gloversville, warn police. The bills specifically say they are “for motion picture purposes,” and have no legal value. They also feel different. If you see one, police say to just throw them in the trash.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car

A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
GRANVILLE, NY

