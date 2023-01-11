Dark Star Orchestra to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in March

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dark Star Orchestra will be performing at the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, March 17, as part of their PNC Celebrity Series.

The Dark Star Orchestra is meant to encapsulate the energy and experience of a Grateful Dead concert. They both recreate Grateful Dead setlists from the Dead’s many years of touring, or compile a brand new setlist of Grateful Dead songs for their shows.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased at the Kirby Center Box Office, by calling (570) 826-1100, or by visiting the Kirby Center’s website.

A pre-sale for Kirby Center members will begin on Thursday, January 12, at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on the Dark Star Orchestra, visit their website.

