Desert Valley Hospital’s Cardiac Cath Lab unveils new GE imaging System

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Desert Valley Hospital’s Cardiac Cath Lab unveiled its new state-of-the-art GE imaging System at the medical facility in Victorville.

The new room and state-of-the-art equipment will allow medical staff to better serve the community, according to DVH. The Innova IGS angiography system is used for diagnostics, as well as intervention, of diseases of capillary tubes, veins, vessels, and arteries.

For patients, the Innova system is one of the most effective and comfortable devices in modern cardiac medicine, a DVH officials said. The machine can do a 3D spin of the X-ray tube around the patient, which allows a complete picture of the patient's anatomy in one pass.

There's also the possibility of performing diagnostics of diseases with no need for surgical intervention.

Additionally, it eliminates high radiation exposure.

The cardiac catheterization process involves passing a small catheter through the body’s coronary artery, a vessel that supplies blood to the heart muscle. Contrast dye is then injected into the catheter, and X-ray imaging shows areas of blockage or concern and monitors heart functions.

This information is used by medical personnel to diagnose angina, heart failure, and heart valve disease and determines if treatment is needed either through medication, angioplasty, minimally invasive structural repair or open-heart surgery.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

